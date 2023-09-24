News & Insights

US Markets

Triathlon-Britain's Potter wins world title after brilliant run

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

September 24, 2023 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Beth Potter won her first world title and a coveted slot in the 2024 Olympics after surging through on the run to win the women's triathlon World Championship Finals in Spain on Sunday.

The 31-year-old was a touch off the pace during the swim and bike sections but delivered a great run to take gold ahead of fellow Briton Kate Waugh.

France's Cassandre Beaugrand completed the podium as she edged out Germany's Lisa Tertsch, who was forced to serve a 15-second penalty.

Potter's title came on the back of a remarkable season, following an opening series win and now qualifying for her second Olympic Games having raced over 10,000 metres on the track in Rio de Janeiro.

She finished top of the overall standings with 4,559 points, ahead of French duo Beaugrand (4,411) and Emma Lombardi (3,793).

"This has a been a dream season and I'm lost for words," she said. "The Olympics in Paris was the goal and winning the World Championships is a bonus.

"I wasn't going too good on the swim and bike so had to work harder. I felt better throughout the race, backed myself, believed in my training and was good on the run."

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.