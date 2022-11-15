Trian's Nelson Peltz Steps Down as Non-Executive Chairman at Janus Henderson

Fintel reports that Trian Fund Management, L.p. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31,867,800 shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG). This represents 19.24% of the company.

In the last filing dated March 31, 2022 they reported owning 18.85% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

On November 15, 2022, Janus appointed Brian Baldwin, a Partner and Senior Analyst at Trian Management, in place of Nelson Peltz, who resigned as a Non-Executive Director.

Trian is Janus' largest shareholder.

The group said Baldwin has worked closely with Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden on all of Trian's investments in asset management and financial services. Garden previously served as a director of several other major asset management and financial services companies, including The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Legg Mason, Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

"The Trian Group strongly supports Janus's new CEO, Ali Dibadj and his management team, the company's cost-efficiency program, its newly defined strategy, and its board," the investor said.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. At 30 September 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$358 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Silchester International Investors LLP holds 11,838,593 shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,261,423 shares, representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,233,023 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,607,239 shares, representing an increase of 36.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 43.06% over the last quarter.

State Street Corp holds 6,455,506 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,819,441 shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments, Llc holds 3,592,991 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533,307 shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JHG by 5.29% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group PLC. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Janus Henderson Group PLC is 0.2060%, a decrease of 9.0101%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.79% to 159,446,062 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

