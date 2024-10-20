Triangle Energy’s Financial Boost from Cliff Head Sale

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has received an initial $2.4 million payment from Pilot Energy for the sale of its share in the Cliff Head JV assets. This financial boost ensures Triangle is fully funded for the upcoming Becos-1 well drilling in the Perth Basin. The company anticipates further payments, enhancing its robust financial position.

