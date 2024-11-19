Triangle Energy’s Director Alters Investment Portfolio

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has announced a change in the director’s interests, with Conrad Todd acquiring 4 million fully paid ordinary shares and disposing of 16 million short-term performance rights. This transaction highlights a strategic shift in Todd’s investment within the company, potentially signaling confidence in Triangle Energy’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s market dynamics.

