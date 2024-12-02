News & Insights

Triangle Energy Revamps Cliff Head Sale Terms

December 02, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy has renegotiated the sale of its stake in the Cliff Head project to Pilot Energy, with a new payment plan totaling up to $12.35 million, including an upfront payment and future royalties. Pilot Energy will also cover the operating costs for the facility. This agreement provides financial stability for Triangle as it explores further opportunities in the Perth Basin.

