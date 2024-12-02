Triangle Energy Revamps Cliff Head Sale Terms

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Triangle Energy has renegotiated the sale of its stake in the Cliff Head project to Pilot Energy, with a new payment plan totaling up to $12.35 million, including an upfront payment and future royalties. Pilot Energy will also cover the operating costs for the facility. This agreement provides financial stability for Triangle as it explores further opportunities in the Perth Basin.

For further insights into AU:TEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.