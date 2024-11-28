Triangle Energy Requests Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an update on the Cliff Head Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made, or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024 at the latest. Investors are eagerly awaiting this update, which could impact the company’s market position.

