Triangle Energy Lists 9.1 Million New Shares

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has announced the quotation of 9.1 million new ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial growth strategy. The new securities were issued after the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities.

