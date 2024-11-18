News & Insights

Triangle Energy Lists 9.1 Million New Shares

November 18, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has announced the quotation of 9.1 million new ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their financial growth strategy. The new securities were issued after the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities.

