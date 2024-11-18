News & Insights

Triangle Energy Expands with New Share Issue

November 18, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited has issued 9.1 million fully paid ordinary shares after meeting specific performance conditions for its directors and employees. This move reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance its presence in the oil and gas sector. With interests in key locations in Australia and the UK, Triangle Energy continues to expand its portfolio and explore new acquisition opportunities.

