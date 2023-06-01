Trian Fund Management's co-founder Ed Garden steps down - WSJ

adds details from the WSJ report and background

June 1 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz-owned Trian Fund Management's co-founder and chief investment officer, Ed Garden, is stepping down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Garden, 62, will focus on managing his personal investments through his family office and remain a senior adviser at Trian, the report said.

His departure paves the way for Trian's co-heads of research - Josh Frank and Matt Peltz, Nelson Peltz's son - to be appointed co-CIOs, the report said.

Brian Baldwin, a partner at the fund, will become head of research, according to the report.

Earlier this year, the activist investment firm launched and then gave up a proxy fight at Walt Disney Co DIS.N.

Activist investors buy up stakes in companies to lobby for change that they hope will improve a target's share price

Trian did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

