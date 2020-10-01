Trian Fund Management takes 9.9% stakes in Invesco, Janus Henderson

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Shareholder activist Trian Fund Management LP has taken a 9.9% stake each in investment firms Invesco Ltd IVZ.N and Janus Henderson Group Plc JHG.N, totaling about $900 million, people familiar with the matter said.

