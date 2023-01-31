Trian Fund Management Cuts Stake in Invesco (IVZ)

Fintel reports that Trian Fund Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.76MM shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ). This represents 8.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 25, 2023 they reported 48.59MM shares and 10.68% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Invesco is $17.90. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $18.08.

The projected annual revenue for Invesco is $4,436MM, a decrease of 26.66%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 15.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invesco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IVZ is 0.1180%, a decrease of 6.0101%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.32% to 350,068K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,575,329 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,397,502 shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 10.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,550,806 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,486,585 shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,309,954 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,448,396 shares, representing an increase of 27.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,885,540 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,938,565 shares, representing an increase of 21.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 12.71% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 8,852,213 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,710,709 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVZ by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.