Trian exits Disney stake, takes new position in Ferguson

November 13, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. Trian’s one new buy during the third quarter was Ferguson (FERG). Trian exited two positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Disney (DIS) and Rentokil (RTO). Trian increased its stake in three holdings, including by size of previous position, Solventum (SOLV) and U-Haul Holding (UHAL). Trian reduced its stake in four holdings, including by size of previous position, Allstate (ALL), GE Healthcare (GEHC), Invesco (IVZ), and Wendy’s (WEN). Trian’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Janus Henderson (JHG), GE Aerospace, Wendy’s, Solventum, and Invesco.

