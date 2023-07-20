Trian co-founder Ed Garden launches family office- WSJ

News & Insights

July 19 (Reuters) - Ed Garden has launched a family office following his departure from billionaire investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Garden, who co-founded Trian Fund Management and is also Peltz's son-in-law, established Garden Investments alongside his former colleague Chad Fauser, WSJ said, citing a statement.

He left his position as chief investment officer of the activist fund last month to focus on managing his personal investments, Reuters had reported.

Ed Garden and Garden Investments could not be immediately reached for comment.

The new firm will primarily invest Garden's personal fortune and focus on making investments which could include taking activist positions in public companies, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

