Trials with Oxford COVID-19 vaccine start in Brazil

Eduardo Simões
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Human clinical trials in Brazil for a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University started this weekend, sponsor Lemann Foundation said in a statement late on Monday.

Trials will count on 2,000 health worker volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro and are being conducted by Universidade Federal de Sao Pauloand hospital chain Rede D'Or, respectivelly.

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approved human clinical trials for the potential vaccine, developed by Oxford and supported by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, earlier in June. nL1N2DG1RJ

Brazil, where the disease is still rife, is the first country outside the United Kingdom to start testing the Oxford vaccine.

Researchers expect to launch the vaccine by year-end.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

