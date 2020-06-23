Trials with Oxford COVID-19 vaccine start in Brazil

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Oxford University this weekend started human clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, sponsor Lemann Foundation said in a statement late on Monday.

Trials will count on 2,000 health workers volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa approved human clinical trials for this potential vaccine, developed by Oxford and supported by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, earlier in June. nL1N2DG1RJ

Brazil, where the disease is still rife, is the first country outside the United Kingdom to start testing the Oxford vaccine.

Researchers expect to launch the vaccine by year-end.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

