Trial projects for commercialisation of GMO corn, soybeans progressing-China agri ministry

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Trial projects for the commercialisation of genetically modified corn and soybeans are progressing smoothly, China's agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

China's sow herd at the end of 2022 was slightly higher than reasonable levels, said Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the development planning department at China's agriculture ministry.

