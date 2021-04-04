US Markets

'Trial of Chicago 7' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

Jill Serjeant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. The late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were named best movie actors for their roles in jazz period drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The SAG awards, chosen by members of the acting union, are regarded as a key indicator of likely success at the Oscars later this month because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

