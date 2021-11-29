Commodities
AAL

Trial in U.S. Justice Dept fight with American Airlines set for Sept 2022

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday that the trial in the matter would begin on Sept. 26, 2022.

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday that the trial in the matter would begin on Sept. 26, 2022.

In its lawsuit, the government asked Judge Leo Sorokin to order the airlines to end their "Northeast Alliance" partnership, saying it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern airports.

The agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the Northeast.

American and JetBlue have denied wrongdoing and asked Sorokin to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Justice Department's lawsuit signaled the Biden administration's interest in trying to inject more competition into the airline industry, where American and three other airlines control 80% of the domestic market. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;)) Keywords: AMERICAN AIRLINES JETBLUE AIRWAYS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL JBLU UAL DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular