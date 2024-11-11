News & Insights

Trial Holdings Sees October Sales Boost Amid Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Trial Holdings Inc. (JP:141A) has released an update.

Trial Holdings Inc. reported strong sales growth in October, driven by increased customer traffic and a successful “Thanks Sale” event, despite a challenging business environment. The company opened three new stores and saw significant growth in fresh food and ready meals, although non-food items like heating equipment struggled. Overall, Trial Holdings’ strategic initiatives and product performance have positively impacted their sales figures.

