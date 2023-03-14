Trial data supports Pfizer's COVID drug for high-risk adults -FDA staff

March 14 (Reuters) - Trial results for Pfizer Inc's PFE.N antiviral pill, Paxlovid, supported its use to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults at high-risk of severe disease, staff reviewers at the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday.

The comments were made in the regulator's briefing documents ahead of a meeting of the FDA's external advisers on Thursday to discuss a possible full approval for Pfizer's oral pill, which has been cleared for emergency use since late 2021.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

