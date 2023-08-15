Trial against Teva over kickback claims put on hold amid appeal

By Brendan Pierson

Aug 15 (Reuters) - A September trial in Boston federal court over the U.S. government's claims that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries used illegal kickbacks to boost sales of its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone has been put on hold while the company appeals a July order that allowed the case to move forward.

Normally, appeals are only allowed in federal court after a final judgment has been reached. However, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, in a brief order Monday, said that the unusual pre-trial appeal was warranted because there was "substantial ground for difference of opinion" about a key legal issue that could decide the case.

The Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office, which is pursuing the case, declined to comment. Teva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its 2020 lawsuit, the government said that Israel-based Teva illegally paid two charitable foundations more than $350 million from 2006 to 2017 to cover co-payments for Copaxone patients, shielding them from a quintupling of the drug's price to about $85,000 per year from approximately $17,000.

The foundations, the Chronic Disease Fund and The Assistance Fund, were not truly independent but acted as conduits for Teva, according to the lawsuit.

In order to ensure that drug costs can be checked by market forces, drugmakers cannot subsidize co-payments for patients enrolled in Medicare, which covers Americans 65 and older, but can donate to independent nonprofits that offer co-payment assistance.

Without any such check, the lawsuit said, Teva was able to bill the ballooning cost of Copaxone to Medicare, defrauding the program in violation of the federal False Claims Act. A government expert found that Medicare paid out $1.49 billion for Copaxone for patients who received co-pay subsidies as a result of the alleged scheme.

Gorton, in denying Teva's motion for judgment without trial, last month ruled that the government did not have to prove that specific Medicare payments would not have been made if not for illegal kickbacks, because any claims "tainted" by kickbacks were fraudulent.

Teva will now ask the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse that finding. The company has argued that the government cannot prove its case because it cannot show that any Medicare payment would not have happened, but for kickbacks.

While the 6th and 8th Circuits have previously adopted this "but for" standard in False Claims Act cases, the 1st Circuit has said only there must be "sufficient causal connection" between kickbacks and payments. Teva has argued that the 1st Circuit has not made clear exactly what that entails.

The government is seeking triple damages, as is typical in healthcare fraud lawsuits.

The foundations, along with a Florida company that allegedly referred patients to them as part of the scheme, previously agreed to pay a combined $9.5 million to resolve related charges.

The case is United States v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 20-cv-11548.

For the government: Massachusetts Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Seol; and Jamie Yavelberg of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Teva: Emily Renshaw and Eric Sitarchuk of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Read more:

Teva must face trial over claims it paid kickbacks to promote Copaxone

U.S. sues Teva over alleged kickbacks for multiple sclerosis drug

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.