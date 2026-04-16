Triad Wealth Partners Builds Stake in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired 1,420,366 shares of iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO)

Quarter-end stake value increased by $45.67 million, reflecting both share purchases and price drift

Transaction equates to a 3.62% increase in 13F reportable assets under management

New holding: 1,420,366 shares valued at $45.67 million as of March 31, 2026

The position represents 3.62% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF ›

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated April 16, 2026, Triad Wealth Partners, LLC established a new position in iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), purchasing 1,420,366 shares. The quarter-end reported value of the position also totaled $45.67 million, reflecting both the purchase and any price movement during the period.

What else to know

This was a new position for Triad Wealth Partners, LLC, representing 3.62% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:IVE: $54.95 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VOO: $53.72 million (4.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVW: $53.19 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:FBND: $53.12 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GOVT: $44.71 million (3.5% of AUM)

Company/ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-16) $34.54 PE Ratio (TTM) 18.42 Dividend Yield 2.3% Expense Ratio 0.55%

Company/Etf snapshot

The BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to international equity markets through an actively managed, country rotation strategy.

The fund leverages BlackRock's global research and portfolio management capabilities to dynamically allocate assets across various countries based on market trends and macroeconomic indicators. This approach aims to capture growth opportunities while managing risk, positioning the ETF as a strategic tool for investors seeking to enhance international diversification within their portfolios.

It generates revenue primarily through management fees and fund-related income, leveraging BlackRock's expertise in portfolio construction and market analysis.

iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified international equity exposure and tactical asset allocation strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to adjust exposure among international markets as country leadership evolves. Instead of maintaining a static global allocation, the fund actively allocates at the country level based on relative market trends and broader macroeconomic conditions. This approach positions the ETF as a tactical international strategy rather than a standard index-based holding.

The ETF’s performance depends less on whether international equities rise broadly and more on whether the fund is positioned in the right countries at the right time. That makes macro dispersion central to the strategy, as differences in growth, inflation, policy, and market momentum can create wide performance gaps across regions. Currency moves also matter, because returns to U.S.-based investors can look very different from local market performance once exchange rates are factored in.

For investors, the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides international exposure by actively reallocating across countries rather than tracking a fixed global index. It can benefit when leadership among countries is clear, and the rotation is timed well, but it also introduces the risk of lagging when those shifts reverse or the portfolio is out of step with the market. The trade-off is straightforward: less benchmark-like exposure in exchange for active country bets that can materially change outcomes.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.