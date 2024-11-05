News & Insights

Stocks

Triad Group Plc Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 05, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triad Group plc (GB:TRD) has released an update.

Triad Group Plc has announced key committee leadership changes, with Chris Duckworth stepping down as Chairman of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees, while remaining a member. Charlotte Rigg has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Alison Lander will lead the Remuneration Committee, effective November 1, 2024. These strategic changes reflect Triad’s commitment to strengthening its governance structure.

For further insights into GB:TRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.