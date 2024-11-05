Triad Group Plc Announces Key Leadership Changes

Triad Group plc (GB:TRD) has released an update.

Triad Group Plc has announced key committee leadership changes, with Chris Duckworth stepping down as Chairman of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees, while remaining a member. Charlotte Rigg has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Alison Lander will lead the Remuneration Committee, effective November 1, 2024. These strategic changes reflect Triad’s commitment to strengthening its governance structure.

