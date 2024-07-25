Tri Pointe (TPH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.3%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +7.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

New homes delivered : 1,700 compared to the 1,564 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,700 compared to the 1,564 average estimate based on two analysts. Net new home orders : 1,651 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,986.

: 1,651 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,986. Selling communities at end of period : 153 compared to the 160 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 153 compared to the 160 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price in backlog : $743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $686.53.

: $743 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $686.53. Average sales price of homes delivered : $666 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $671.36.

: $666 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $671.36. Backlog (estimated dollar value) : $2 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog (homes) : 2,692 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,163.

: 2,692 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,163. Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.3% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.3% year over year. Income before income taxes- Financial services: $6.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.80 million.

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned +23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.