Tri Pointe (TPH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.9%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +8.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

New homes delivered : 1,619 compared to the 1,503 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,619 compared to the 1,503 average estimate based on two analysts. Net new home orders : 1,252 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,501.

: 1,252 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,501. Average sales price in backlog : $745 versus $686.11 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $745 versus $686.11 estimated by two analysts on average. Average sales price of homes delivered : $688 compared to the $688.01 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $688 compared to the $688.01 average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog (estimated dollar value) : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Backlog (homes) : 2,325 compared to the 2,690 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,325 compared to the 2,690 average estimate based on two analysts. Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue : $1.11 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.9% change. Total revenues- Financial Service : $17.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.1%.

: $17.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.1%. Total revenues- Homebuilding : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year. Income before income taxes- Financial services: $5.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.06 million.

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

