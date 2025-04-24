Tri Pointe (TPH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) reported revenue of $720.79 million, down 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $702.63 million, representing a surprise of +2.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tri Pointe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

New homes delivered : 1,040 versus 1,021 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,040 versus 1,021 estimated by two analysts on average. Net new home orders : 1,238 compared to the 1,309 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,238 compared to the 1,309 average estimate based on two analysts. Selling communities at end of period : 147 compared to the 152 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 147 compared to the 152 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price in backlog : $763 compared to the $740.29 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $763 compared to the $740.29 average estimate based on two analysts. Average sales price of homes delivered : $693 versus $689.80 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $693 versus $689.80 estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog (estimated dollar value) : $1.31 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.31 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Backlog (homes) : 1,715 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,805.

: 1,715 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,805. Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue : $720.79 million compared to the $702.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.5% year over year.

: $720.79 million compared to the $702.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.5% year over year. Total revenues- Financial Service : $17.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%.

: $17.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%. Total revenues- Homebuilding : $723.43 million compared to the $699 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.

: $723.43 million compared to the $699 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year. Income before income taxes- Financial services : $4.88 million compared to the $4.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.88 million compared to the $4.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. Income before income taxes- Homebuilding: $81.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $50.73 million.

Shares of Tri Pointe have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

