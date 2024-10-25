TRI Pointe price target lowered to $45 from $48 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl lowered the firm’s price target on TRI Pointe (TPH) to $45 from $48 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Q3 order miss but notes that gross margins remain resilient through 2024-end, even though the incentive pickup could pressure the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
