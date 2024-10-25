TRI Pointe price target lowered to $45 from $48 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl lowered the firm’s price target on TRI Pointe (TPH) to $45 from $48 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s Q3 order miss but notes that gross margins remain resilient through 2024-end, even though the incentive pickup could pressure the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.