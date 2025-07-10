Tri Pointe Homes Unveils Altis™ at Serenity, First 55+ Lifestyle Community on East Coast

Tri Pointe Homes launches Altis at Serenity, a 55+ community in North Carolina, featuring resort-style amenities and customizable homes.

Quiver AI Summary

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the grand opening of Altis at Serenity, its first 55+ lifestyle community on the East Coast, located in Northwest Harnett County near Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The community will include approximately 425 homes within a 220-acre area of the larger Serenity planned community. With a focus on active adults, Altis at Serenity offers resort-style amenities, three distinct home collections, and a unique social lifestyle tailored for its residents. Seven model homes are now available for tours, with sales already underway. Homes will range from 1,281 to 3,290 square feet, featuring open-concept designs, modern conveniences, and energy-efficient technology. Residents will have access to a dedicated amenity center and the larger Serenity community's facilities, which include a pool, dog park, and various recreational amenities. This development represents Tri Pointe Homes' commitment to the growing 55+ market and aims to provide a vibrant living experience in a desirable location.

Potential Positives

The grand opening of Altis™ at Serenity marks Tri Pointe Homes' strategic expansion of its 55+ lifestyle brand to the East Coast, tapping into a growing market demand for amenity-rich active adult communities.

The community will add an anticipated 425 homesites to the region, contributing to local housing availability and economic growth.

Altis at Serenity features a range of modern home designs and resort-style amenities tailored for active adult living, enhancing the company’s portfolio and appealing to a significant demographic of homebuyers.

The integration of sustainable building practices through the LivingSmart® program underscores Tri Pointe Homes' commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term savings for homeowners.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes the growth potential of the 55+ market, it fails to address any potential challenges or risks associated with entering a new regional market, particularly in a segment that may face economic fluctuations.



The press release makes no mention of the competitive landscape, omitting any acknowledgment of competitors in the active adult community sector that could impact market penetration and sales performance.



Pricing homes starting from the $400Ks could limit the buyer pool, depending on the economic conditions and affordability issues prevalent in the region, potentially impacting sales velocity and profitability.

FAQ

What is Altis at Serenity?

Altis at Serenity is the first 55+ lifestyle brand community on the East Coast by Tri Pointe Homes, featuring resort-style amenities.

How many homes are planned for Altis at Serenity?

Altis at Serenity anticipates adding 425 homesites to the existing 1,257 homes within the Serenity community.

What amenities are available at Altis at Serenity?

Residents will enjoy a private 55+ amenity center, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, dog park, and event lawns.

What type of homes are offered at Altis at Serenity?

There are nine distinct floorplans across three collections designed specifically for active adults aged 55 and over.

Where is Altis at Serenity located?

Altis at Serenity is located in Northwest Harnett County, just outside Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS F. BAUER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 120,287 shares for an estimated $3,626,653

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

$TPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $41.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $43.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $42.0 on 02/19/2025

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Raleigh division of



Tri Pointe Homes





®



(NYSE:TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of



Altis™ at Serenity



, its first 55+ lifestyle brand community on the East Coast, and its third Altis community nationwide. Located within Greenfield Communities’ 550-acre



Serenity



planned community in a rapidly growing area of Northwest Harnett County just outside Fuquay-Varina, Altis at Serenity encompasses approximately 220 acres and will add an anticipated 425 homesites to the community’s 1,257 total expected homes upon buildout. Altis at Serenity plans include exclusive resort-style amenities for its residents, three distinct home collections, and a unique social lifestyle tailored for active adults. Seven model homes are now available for touring at the newly opened New Home Gallery, and home sales are currently underway.





“With the 55+ population making up a large share of homebuyers in North Carolina



1



, Altis at Serenity aligns perfectly with the growing demand we’re seeing for amenity-rich active adult communities,” said Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh Division President Bob Davenport. “Expanding Tri Pointe’s Altis brand to the East Coast for the first time, this milestone deepens our commitment to the Carolinas market and allows us to bring our proven vision for 55+ living to one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.”





Altis at Serenity features nine distinct floorplans across three home collections – the Grove, the Pines, and the Meadows – designed specifically for 55+ homebuyers seeking style, flexibility, and comfort. Homes are anticipated to range from approximately 1,281 to 3,290 square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-bay garages. All floorplans are single-story with optional second-floor additions available on select plans. Highlights include open-concept layouts, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, spacious covered outdoor living areas with optional fireplaces, and versatile flex spaces ideal for home offices, hobbies, and more. Depending on the plan, homebuyers can personalize their home with second-floor lofts, additional bedrooms and baths, extended porches, and spa-inspired primary suites. Every home blends modern conveniences with timeless design, delivering the elevated, low-maintenance lifestyle today’s active adult homebuyers are seeking.





Equipped with energy-efficient technology, each home at Altis at Serenity is designed to deliver long-term savings and environmental benefits for homeowners. Tri Pointe Homes achieves high-performing homes built with cost and environmental savings in mind through its LivingSmart



®



program, which spans design and development to construction and the ongoing operation of homes. The program includes HealthSmart



®



, EnergySmart



®



, EarthSmart



®



, WaterSmart



®



, and HomeSmart



®



features, ensuring every home is crafted with sustainability and performance in mind.





Altis at Serenity homeowners are expected to have exclusive access to a private 55+ amenity center, anchored by a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, dog park, event lawns, and planned lifestyle programming. A planned full-time lifestyle director will coordinate activities, clubs, and events designed to foster connection and creativity, while nearly 220 acres of preserved open space within the larger Serenity community provide a backdrop for daily wellness and exploration.





"Serving the 55+ market was part of Serenity’s overall vision long before we broke ground, and demand has only grown as the community has taken shape," said Greenfield Communities President Matt Brubaker. “Tri Pointe Homes deeply understands today's 55+ homebuyer. Some want a resort-like enclave with amenities, events, and a lifestyle director, while others are drawn to the connection and energy of an all-ages community. The active adult market remains vastly underserved, and we believe Tri Pointe Homes is the perfect partner to debut its Altis 55+ lifestyle brand in our community at the right time.”





As part of the larger planned community, Altis residents also can access Serenity’s expansive amenity complex, The Barnyard, which serves as the social and recreational heart of the community. Anchored by the 3,700-square-foot Serenity Hall clubhouse, The Barnyard also features a Junior Olympic outdoor swimming pool, a dog park, adventure playgrounds, outdoor yoga platforms, a hammock station, event lawn, more than three miles of trails, and an old-fashioned Post Office where residents can pick up their mail and chat with neighbors. The grounds are rich with open green spaces, gardens, and the calming presence of Hector Creek, which winds throughout the community. From the start, Serenity was envisioned as a community where residents of all ages and life stages could enjoy meaningful connection, relaxation, and a strong sense of place.





Conveniently located near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Rawls Church Road, Altis at Serenity places homeowners just minutes from the small-town charm and growing energy of downtown Fuquay- Varina, while offering quick access to greater Triangle, including Raleigh, Holly Springs, Angier, Apex, and Cary. With I-540 and Highway 55 nearby, residents enjoy easy connections to destinations like RDU International Airport, Research Triangle Park, and premier healthcare providers, along with fast access to shopping, dining, golf, and a vibrant arts and culture scene. For outdoor enthusiasts, Raven Rock State Park is just a 30-minute drive away, featuring over 4,800 acres of scenic bluffs, hiking, biking, horseback, and paddling trails along the Cape Fear River.





“The Altis brand is about inspiring a ‘new next’ for active adults, and Altis at Serenity is a strategic step in our long-term vision for offering lifestyle-forward communities to the 55+ market,” said Davenport. “This community represents the kind of thoughtful integration we’re aiming for, where location, livability, and lifestyle come together effortlessly.”





Homes at Altis at Serenity are priced from the $400Ks, and the models are now open daily for tours. For more information, visit



https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/altis-at-serenity/



.









About Tri Pointe Homes



®











One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For



®



and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care



®



in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five consecutive years (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit





TriPointeHomes.com





.







About Greenfield Communities







Based in Raleigh, NC, Greenfield Communities seeks excellence in design and execution, shining as a dynamic privately held real estate developer crafting artful communities throughout North Carolina. With a focus on integrity, forming meaningful collaborations, and thoughtful land use, Greenfield works closely with local, regional, and national homebuilders to build communities that foster a sense of belonging, promote well-being, and enrich the lives of residents. The Serenity community won “Community of the Year” from the NCHBA for the entire state of North Carolina and Greenfield Communities was recently named “Developer of the Year” by the Wake County, NC HBA. With a passion for developing thriving neighborhoods and spectacular master-planned communities brimming with amenities, Greenfield’s portfolio is diverse - from quaint twenty homesite neighborhoods to vast, mixed-use developments that promote connection to the history of the land. For more information, visit www.greenfieldcommunities.com.







1



Home Stratosphere:



https://www.homestratosphere.com/how-baby-boomers-are-shaping-north-carolinas-housing-market/







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/798ca637-5377-4fb2-b3b2-c3e2d10e5b43





