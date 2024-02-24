Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Price Target Increased by 12.98% to 39.95

The average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) has been revised to 39.95 / share. This is an increase of 12.98% from the prior estimate of 35.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.25% from the latest reported closing price of 35.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 110,092K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,685K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 3,914K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 38.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 56.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,134K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,973K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 5.47% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,784K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 39.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years.

