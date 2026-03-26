Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Price Target Increased by 15.12% to 43.32

The average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) has been revised to $43.32 / share. This is an increase of 15.12% from the prior estimate of $37.63 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.68 to a high of $49.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of $46.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an decrease of 315 owner(s) or 43.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPH is 0.10%, an increase of 39.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.23% to 89,625K shares. The put/call ratio of TPH is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,665K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,098K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 26.46% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,882K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,447K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares , representing a decrease of 13.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 19.53% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,329K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 59.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPH by 58.77% over the last quarter.

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