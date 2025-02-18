News & Insights

Tri Pointe Homes Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results with $1.2 Billion in Revenue and $1.37 Earnings Per Share

February 18, 2025 — 06:13 am EST

Tri Pointe Homes reports Q4 2024 net income of $129 million, new home deliveries of 1,748, and revenue of $1.2 billion.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported strong fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, highlighted by 1,748 new home deliveries generating $1.2 billion in sales revenue, and a diluted earnings per share of $1.37. The company's homebuilding gross margin improved to 23.3%, and total net income available to common stockholders reached $129 million for the quarter, with a full-year net income of $458 million, a 33% increase year-over-year. Although there was a decline in new home orders and deliveries in the fourth quarter due to elevated mortgage rates, the company remains optimistic about demand in early 2025. Tri Pointe ended the year with strong liquidity of $1.7 billion, a solid balance sheet, and plans for continued investment in its core market strategies and share repurchases. For 2025, the company expects to deliver between 5,500 to 6,100 homes and anticipates a gross margin between 20.5% to 22%.

Potential Positives

  • Net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $129 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.37, showcasing solid profitability.
  • The company reported record operating cash flows and an improved homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3%, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.
  • Tri Pointe Homes increased its book value per share by 14.5% year-over-year, reflecting strong equity growth and effective capital allocation strategies.
  • For the full year 2024, the company delivered a record-high of 6,460 new homes and achieved a 40% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share, reinforcing its market position and growth trajectory.

Potential Negatives

  • Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter declined by 2%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining sales growth.
  • Net new home orders dropped significantly by 13% compared to the previous year, reflecting a weakening demand for new homes.
  • The backlog of homes decreased by 35% both in units and in dollar value, which may indicate challenges in future sales and revenue generation.

FAQ

What were Tri Pointe Homes' fourth quarter new home deliveries?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,748 new homes in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much revenue did Tri Pointe Homes generate in Q4 2024?

The company generated $1.2 billion in home sales revenue during the fourth quarter.

What was the diluted earnings per share for Tri Pointe Homes in Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share were $1.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is the homebuilding gross margin percentage reported by Tri Pointe Homes?

The homebuilding gross margin percentage was reported at 23.3% for Q4 2024.

How many homes does Tri Pointe Homes anticipate delivering in Q1 2025?

The company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes in the first quarter of 2025.

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583
  • DAVID CH LEE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $221,400

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2024.



“Tri Pointe Homes delivered strong fourth quarter results, capping off another exceptional year for our company,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “During the quarter, we delivered 1,748 new homes, generating $1.2 billion in home sales revenue. With our homebuilding gross margin improving 40 basis points year-over-year to 23.3% and SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue of 10.3%, we generated net income available to common stockholders of $129 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.”



“We also achieved several milestones for the full year, including delivering a record-high 6,460 new homes with net income available to common stockholders of $458 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, representing a 40% increase in diluted earnings per share year-over-year,” continued Mr. Bauer. “In addition, we generated record operating cash flows, redeemed $450 million in senior notes, and finished the year with the strongest balance sheet and liquidity in our history. Through these strong results and our disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of 4.0 million in shares outstanding through our stock repurchase program, we increased year-over-year book value per share by 14.5%.”



“We recognize that elevated mortgage rates in the fourth quarter caused some buyers to remain on the sidelines for the short-term, resulting in softer seasonal sales in the last part of 2024,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “However, we are seeing a weekly increase in demand and reduced incentives in the early part of 2025 and are optimistic for the spring selling season. We are confident that strong long-term fundamentals, including both favorable demographics and the ongoing supply and demand imbalance, position Tri Pointe Homes and our industry for ongoing success. As a company, we continue to invest in our core market strategy, focusing on A locations, a differentiated premium product offering, and an elevated customer experience. This commitment enables us to attract a well-qualified and resilient buyer profile who desires our product, reinforcing our long-term value proposition.”



Mr. Bauer concluded, “With a robust supply of over 36,000 total lots, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the housing shortage and continue to grow our business, delivering strong cash flows and returns to stockholders. Our diverse product offerings, combined with the flexibility of our 54% optioned lot supply, enable us to adapt to changing market conditions and efficiently allocate capital to maximize earnings. Our strong balance sheet supports further capital returns through share repurchases, while maintaining the liquidity necessary to expand our market presence and pursue organic growth opportunities.”




Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2023




  • Net income available to common stockholders was $129.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $132.8 million, or $1.36 per diluted share


  • Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 2%


    • New home deliveries of 1,748 homes compared to 1,813 homes, a decrease of 4%


    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $699,000 compared to $685,000, an increase of 2%




  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.9%, an increase of 40 basis points


    • Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*




  • Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.3% compared to 9.3%, an increase of 100 basis points


  • Net new home orders of 940 compared to 1,078, a decrease of 13%


  • Active selling communities averaged 146.8 compared to 159.3, a decrease of 8%


    • Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 9% to 6.4 orders (2.1 monthly) compared to 6.8 orders (2.3 monthly)


    • Cancellation rate of 14% compared to 12%




  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,517 homes compared to 2,320, a decrease of 35%


    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a decrease of 28%


    • Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $768,000 compared to $695,000, an increase of 11%




  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and (1.6)%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2024


  • Repurchased 1,202,913 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.57 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024


  • Announced a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2025


  • Ended fourth quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash of $970.0 million and $694.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility



Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2024 and Comparisons to Full Year 2023




  • Net income available to common stockholders was $458.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, compared to $343.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share


  • Home sales revenue of $4.4 billion compared to $3.7 billion, an increase of 20%


    • New home deliveries of 6,460 homes compared to 5,274 homes, an increase of 22%


    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $679,000 compared to $693,000, a decrease of 2%




  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points


    • Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*




  • SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 11.0%, a decrease of 20 basis points


  • Net new home orders of 5,657 compared to 6,122, a decrease of 8%


  • Active selling communities averaged 150.4 compared to 147.5, an increase of 2%


    • Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 11% to 37.6 orders (3.1 monthly) compared to 41.5 orders (3.5 monthly)


    • Cancellation rate of 10%, unchanged from the prior year




  • Repurchased 3,964,537 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.97 for an aggregate dollar amount of $146.6 million during the full year ended December 31, 2024



Outlook



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $685,000 and $695,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the first quarter of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately 26.0%.



For the full year of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,500 and 6,100 homes at an average sales price between $660,000 and $670,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% to 22.0% for the full year of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.0% to 12.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the year to be approximately 26.0%.




Earnings Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.



Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at


www.TriPointeHomes.com


. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13751349. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.




About Tri Pointe Homes®



One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit

TriPointeHomes.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements




Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

















KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023



Change


%


Change



2024




2023



Change


%


Change

Operating Data:















Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405


$
1,241,258


$
(19,853
)

(2
)%

$
4,386,447


$
3,654,035


$
732,412


20
%

Homebuilding gross margin
$
285,008


$
283,936


$
1,072


0
%

$
1,022,566


$
815,522


$
207,044


25
%

Homebuilding gross margin %

23.3
%


22.9
%


0.4
%




23.3
%


22.3
%


1.0
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*

26.8
%


26.5
%


0.3
%




26.8
%


25.9
%


0.9
%


SG&A expense
$
125,975


$
115,456


$
10,519


9
%

$
472,556


$
402,382


$
70,174


17
%

SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue

10.3
%


9.3
%


1.0
%




10.8
%


11.0
%

(0.2
)%


Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213


$
132,834


$
(3,621
)

(3
)%

$
458,029


$
343,702


$
114,327


33
%

Adjusted EBITDA*
$
235,307


$
236,146


$
(839
)

0
%

$
835,837


$
639,727


$
196,110


31
%

Interest incurred
$
23,162


$
35,377


$
(12,215
)

(35
)%

$
114,949


$
147,169


$
(32,220
)

(22
)%

Interest in cost of home sales
$
41,217


$
43,516


$
(2,299
)

(5
)%

$
148,547


$
116,143


$
32,404


28
%

















Other Data:















Net new home orders

940



1,078



(138
)

(13
)%


5,657



6,122



(465
)

(8
)%

New homes delivered

1,748



1,813



(65
)

(4
)%


6,460



5,274



1,186


22
%

Average sales price of homes delivered
$
699


$
685


$
14


2
%

$
679


$
693


$
(14
)

(2
)%

Cancellation rate

14
%


12
%


2
%




10
%


10
%


0
%


Average selling communities

146.8



159.3



(12.5
)

(8
)%


150.4



147.5



2.9


2
%

Selling communities at end of period

145



155



(10
)

(6
)%








Backlog (estimated dollar value)
$
1,164,602


$
1,612,114


$
(447,512
)

(28
)%








Backlog (homes)

1,517



2,320



(803
)

(35
)%








Average sales price in backlog
$
768


$
695


$
73


11
%


























December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


Change










Balance Sheet Data:















Cash and cash equivalents
$
970,045


$
868,953


$
101,092











Real estate inventories
$
3,153,459


$
3,337,483


$
(184,024
)










Lots owned or controlled

36,490



31,960



4,530











Homes under construction

(1)

2,386



3,088



(702
)










Homes completed, unsold

464



263



201











Total homebuilding debt
$
917,504


$
1,382,586


$
(465,082
)










Stockholders' equity
$
3,335,710


$
3,010,958


$
324,752











Book capitalization
$
4,253,214


$
4,393,544


$
(140,330
)










Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital

21.6
%


31.5
%

(9.9
)%










Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-capital*
(1.6
)%


14.6
%

(16.2
)%











(1)

Homes under construction included 43 and 69 models at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.


See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share amounts)




December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


Assets
(unaudited)


Cash and cash equivalents
$
970,045

$
868,953

Receivables

111,613


224,636

Real estate inventories

3,153,459


3,337,483

Investments in unconsolidated entities

173,924


131,824

Mortgage loans held for sale

115,001




Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

156,603


156,603

Deferred tax assets, net

45,975


37,996

Other assets

164,495


157,093

Total assets
$
4,891,115

$
4,914,588






Liabilities



Accounts payable
$
68,228

$
64,833

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

465,563


453,531

Loans payable

270,970


288,337

Senior notes, net

646,534


1,094,249

Mortgage repurchase facilities

104,098




Total liabilities

1,555,393


1,900,950





Commitments and contingencies








Equity



Stockholders' Equity:



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no


shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and


December 31, 2023, respectively







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;


92,451,729 and 95,530,512 shares issued and outstanding at


December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

925


955

Additional paid-in capital







Retained earnings

3,334,785


3,010,003

Total stockholders' equity

3,335,710


3,010,958

Noncontrolling interests

12


2,680

Total equity

3,335,722


3,013,638

Total liabilities and equity
$
4,891,115

$
4,914,588




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


(unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Homebuilding:







Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405


$
1,241,258


$
4,386,447


$
3,654,035

Land and lot sales revenue

9,284



1,691



33,064



12,197

Other operations revenue

803



752



3,162



2,971

Total revenues

1,231,492



1,243,701



4,422,673



3,669,203

Cost of home sales

936,397



957,322



3,363,881



2,838,513

Cost of land and lot sales

9,007



1,796



30,591



12,083

Other operations expense

766



723



3,061



2,894

Sales and marketing

55,746



56,411



216,518



184,388

General and administrative

70,229



59,045



256,038



217,994

Homebuilding income from operations

159,347



168,404



552,584



413,331

Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities

(22
)


(369
)


361



(97
)

Other income, net

7,822



9,085



39,640



39,446

Homebuilding income before income taxes

167,147



177,120



592,585



452,680


Financial Services:







Revenues

22,379



15,997



70,197



46,001

Expenses

14,014



11,959



45,914



31,322

Financial services income before income taxes

8,365



4,038



24,283



14,679


Income before income taxes

175,512



181,158



616,868



467,359

Provision for income taxes

(46,299
)


(46,400
)


(158,898
)


(118,164
)

Net income

129,213



134,758



457,970



349,195

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests






(1,924
)


59



(5,493
)

Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213


$
132,834


$
458,029


$
343,702

Earnings per share







Basic
$
1.39


$
1.38


$
4.87


$
3.48

Diluted
$
1.37


$
1.36


$
4.83


$
3.45

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

93,064,520



96,142,092



93,985,551



98,679,477

Diluted

94,413,552



97,438,742



94,912,589



99,695,662



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)







Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona
144

$
709

133

$
764

516

$
723

630

$
781

California
635


775

870


722

2,242


768

1,986


745

Nevada
119


571

108


670

482


618

397


729

Washington
74


993

67


889

271


914

173


848

West total
972


757

1,178


731

3,511


752

3,186


756

Colorado
29


703

34


684

162


707

144


738

Texas
495


563

366


553

1,827


555

1,141


561

Central total
524


571

400


564

1,989


567

1,285


581

Carolinas(1)
158


505

177


466

684


488

616


458

Washington D.C. Area(2)
94


1,133

58


1,233

276


1,028

187


1,159

East total
252


739

235


655

960


643

803


621

Total
1,748

$
699

1,813

$
685

6,460

$
679

5,274

$
693



















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities

Arizona
98


13.7

76


13.5

562


13.8

511


13.5

California
278


42.0

390


46.6

1,885


43.5

2,386


49.6

Nevada
69


8.5

68


11.3

412


8.6

403


9.2

Washington
45


5.8

62


5.3

281


5.6

228


5.4

West total
490


70.0

596


76.7

3,140


71.5

3,528


77.7

Colorado
25


10.0

24


11.0

129


10.5

142


8.4

Texas
282


49.5

303


54.3

1,578


51.1

1,565


43.8

Central total
307


59.5

327


65.3

1,707


61.6

1,707


52.2

Carolinas(1)
75


9.3

100


13.0

489


10.5

678


14.0

Washington D.C. Area(2)
68


8.0

55


4.3

321


6.8

209


3.6

East total
143


17.3

155


17.3

810


17.3

887


17.6

Total
940


146.8

1,078


159.3

5,657


150.4

6,122


147.5

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)




As of December 31, 2024


As of December 31, 2023



Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price


Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona
305

$
245,417

$
805

259

$
190,798

$
737

California
341


257,199


754

698


559,729


802

Nevada
61


36,031


591

131


91,012


695

Washington
100


114,418


1,144

90


79,672


885

West total
807


653,065


809

1,178


921,211


782

Colorado
15


11,684


779

48


32,963


687

Texas
457


269,693


590

706


409,769


580

Central total
472


281,377


596

754


442,732


587

Carolinas(1)
87


53,168


611

282


140,523


498

Washington D.C. Area(2)
151


176,992


1,172

106


107,648


1,016

East total
238


230,160


967

388


248,171


640

Total
1,517

$
1,164,602

$
768

2,320

$
1,612,114

$
695















December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023









Lots Owned or Controlled:











Arizona
2,099


2,394








California
10,291


10,148








Nevada
1,437


1,785








Washington
597


712








West total
14,424


15,039








Colorado
1,561


1,908








Texas
12,711


10,056








Utah
1,006












Central total
15,278


11,964








Carolinas(1)
5,004


4,038








Florida
252












Washington D.C. Area(2)
1,532


919








East total
6,788


4,957








Total
36,490


31,960






















December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023









Lots by Ownership Type:











Lots owned
16,609


18,739








Lots controlled

(1)
19,881


13,221








Total
36,490


31,960









__________



(1)

As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled for Central include 5,816 and 3,561 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 14 and 71 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(unaudited)



In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments, as applicable, have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



%



2023



%


(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405


100.0
%

$
1,241,258


100.0
%

Cost of home sales

936,397


76.7
%


957,322


77.1
%

Homebuilding gross margin

285,008


23.3
%


283,936


22.9
%

Add:  interest in cost of home sales

41,217


3.4
%


43,516


3.5
%

Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments

1,713


0.1
%


1,482


0.1
%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
327,938


26.8
%

$
328,934


26.5
%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

23.3
%




22.9
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

26.8
%




26.5
%




























































































































































Year Ended December 31,




2024



%



2023



%


(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue
$
4,386,447


100.0
%

$
3,654,035


100.0
%

Cost of home sales

3,363,881


76.7
%


2,838,513


77.7
%

Homebuilding gross margin

1,022,566


23.3
%


815,522


22.3
%

Add:  interest in cost of home sales

148,547


3.4
%


116,143


3.2
%

Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments

4,157


0.1
%


14,157


0.4
%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
1,175,270


26.8
%

$
945,822


25.9
%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

23.3
%




22.3
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

26.8
%




25.9
%















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Loans payable
$
270,970


$
288,337

Senior notes

646,534



1,094,249

Mortgage repurchase facilities

104,098






Total debt

1,021,602



1,382,586

Less: mortgage repurchase facilities

(104,098
)





Total homebuilding debt

917,504



1,382,586

Stockholders’ equity

3,335,710



3,010,958

Total capital
$
4,253,214


$
4,393,544

Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)

21.6
%


31.5
%





Total homebuilding debt
$
917,504


$
1,382,586

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(970,045
)


(868,953
)

Net homebuilding debt

(52,541
)


513,633

Stockholders’ equity

3,335,710



3,010,958

Net capital
$
3,283,169


$
3,524,591

Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
(1.6
)%


14.6
%


__________



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.



(2)

The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


(in thousands)

Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213


$
132,834


$
458,029


$
343,702

Interest expense:







Interest incurred

23,162



35,377



114,949



147,169

Interest capitalized

(23,162
)


(35,377
)


(114,949
)


(147,169
)

Amortization of interest in cost of sales

41,454



43,737



150,226



116,933

Provision for income taxes

46,299



46,400



158,898



118,164

Depreciation and amortization

7,446



6,786



31,018



26,852

EBITDA

224,412



229,757



798,171



605,651

Amortization of stock-based compensation

9,182



4,907



33,509



19,919

Real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments

1,713



1,482



4,157



14,157

Adjusted EBITDA
$
235,307


$
236,146


$
835,837


$
639,727





