Tri Pointe Homes Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results with $1.2 Billion in Revenue and $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Tri Pointe Homes reports Q4 2024 net income of $129 million, new home deliveries of 1,748, and revenue of $1.2 billion.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported strong fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, highlighted by 1,748 new home deliveries generating $1.2 billion in sales revenue, and a diluted earnings per share of $1.37. The company's homebuilding gross margin improved to 23.3%, and total net income available to common stockholders reached $129 million for the quarter, with a full-year net income of $458 million, a 33% increase year-over-year. Although there was a decline in new home orders and deliveries in the fourth quarter due to elevated mortgage rates, the company remains optimistic about demand in early 2025. Tri Pointe ended the year with strong liquidity of $1.7 billion, a solid balance sheet, and plans for continued investment in its core market strategies and share repurchases. For 2025, the company expects to deliver between 5,500 to 6,100 homes and anticipates a gross margin between 20.5% to 22%.
Potential Positives
- Net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $129 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.37, showcasing solid profitability.
- The company reported record operating cash flows and an improved homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3%, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.
- Tri Pointe Homes increased its book value per share by 14.5% year-over-year, reflecting strong equity growth and effective capital allocation strategies.
- For the full year 2024, the company delivered a record-high of 6,460 new homes and achieved a 40% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share, reinforcing its market position and growth trajectory.
Potential Negatives
- Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter declined by 2%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining sales growth.
- Net new home orders dropped significantly by 13% compared to the previous year, reflecting a weakening demand for new homes.
- The backlog of homes decreased by 35% both in units and in dollar value, which may indicate challenges in future sales and revenue generation.
FAQ
What were Tri Pointe Homes' fourth quarter new home deliveries?
Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,748 new homes in the fourth quarter of 2024.
How much revenue did Tri Pointe Homes generate in Q4 2024?
The company generated $1.2 billion in home sales revenue during the fourth quarter.
What was the diluted earnings per share for Tri Pointe Homes in Q4 2024?
The diluted earnings per share were $1.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
What is the homebuilding gross margin percentage reported by Tri Pointe Homes?
The homebuilding gross margin percentage was reported at 23.3% for Q4 2024.
How many homes does Tri Pointe Homes anticipate delivering in Q1 2025?
The company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes in the first quarter of 2025.
Full Release
Fourth Quarter Highlights
-New Home Deliveries of 1,748 for Home Sales Revenue of $1.2 Billion-
-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.3%-
-Selling, General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenue of 10.3%-
-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.37-
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2024.
“Tri Pointe Homes delivered strong fourth quarter results, capping off another exceptional year for our company,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “During the quarter, we delivered 1,748 new homes, generating $1.2 billion in home sales revenue. With our homebuilding gross margin improving 40 basis points year-over-year to 23.3% and SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue of 10.3%, we generated net income available to common stockholders of $129 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.”
“We also achieved several milestones for the full year, including delivering a record-high 6,460 new homes with net income available to common stockholders of $458 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, representing a 40% increase in diluted earnings per share year-over-year,” continued Mr. Bauer. “In addition, we generated record operating cash flows, redeemed $450 million in senior notes, and finished the year with the strongest balance sheet and liquidity in our history. Through these strong results and our disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of 4.0 million in shares outstanding through our stock repurchase program, we increased year-over-year book value per share by 14.5%.”
“We recognize that elevated mortgage rates in the fourth quarter caused some buyers to remain on the sidelines for the short-term, resulting in softer seasonal sales in the last part of 2024,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “However, we are seeing a weekly increase in demand and reduced incentives in the early part of 2025 and are optimistic for the spring selling season. We are confident that strong long-term fundamentals, including both favorable demographics and the ongoing supply and demand imbalance, position Tri Pointe Homes and our industry for ongoing success. As a company, we continue to invest in our core market strategy, focusing on A locations, a differentiated premium product offering, and an elevated customer experience. This commitment enables us to attract a well-qualified and resilient buyer profile who desires our product, reinforcing our long-term value proposition.”
Mr. Bauer concluded, “With a robust supply of over 36,000 total lots, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the housing shortage and continue to grow our business, delivering strong cash flows and returns to stockholders. Our diverse product offerings, combined with the flexibility of our 54% optioned lot supply, enable us to adapt to changing market conditions and efficiently allocate capital to maximize earnings. Our strong balance sheet supports further capital returns through share repurchases, while maintaining the liquidity necessary to expand our market presence and pursue organic growth opportunities.”
Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2023
Net income available to common stockholders was $129.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $132.8 million, or $1.36 per diluted share
Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 2%
New home deliveries of 1,748 homes compared to 1,813 homes, a decrease of 4%
Average sales price of homes delivered of $699,000 compared to $685,000, an increase of 2%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.9%, an increase of 40 basis points
Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.3% compared to 9.3%, an increase of 100 basis points
Net new home orders of 940 compared to 1,078, a decrease of 13%
Active selling communities averaged 146.8 compared to 159.3, a decrease of 8%
Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 9% to 6.4 orders (2.1 monthly) compared to 6.8 orders (2.3 monthly)
Cancellation rate of 14% compared to 12%
Backlog units at quarter end of 1,517 homes compared to 2,320, a decrease of 35%
Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a decrease of 28%
Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $768,000 compared to $695,000, an increase of 11%
Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and (1.6)%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2024
Repurchased 1,202,913 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.57 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024
Announced a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2025
Ended fourth quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash of $970.0 million and $694.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2024 and Comparisons to Full Year 2023
Net income available to common stockholders was $458.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, compared to $343.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share
Home sales revenue of $4.4 billion compared to $3.7 billion, an increase of 20%
New home deliveries of 6,460 homes compared to 5,274 homes, an increase of 22%
Average sales price of homes delivered of $679,000 compared to $693,000, a decrease of 2%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points
Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*
SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 11.0%, a decrease of 20 basis points
Net new home orders of 5,657 compared to 6,122, a decrease of 8%
Active selling communities averaged 150.4 compared to 147.5, an increase of 2%
Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 11% to 37.6 orders (3.1 monthly) compared to 41.5 orders (3.5 monthly)
Cancellation rate of 10%, unchanged from the prior year
Repurchased 3,964,537 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.97 for an aggregate dollar amount of $146.6 million during the full year ended December 31, 2024
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $685,000 and $695,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the first quarter of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately 26.0%.
For the full year of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,500 and 6,100 homes at an average sales price between $660,000 and $670,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% to 22.0% for the full year of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.0% to 12.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the year to be approximately 26.0%.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.
Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at
www.TriPointeHomes.com
. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13751349. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.
About Tri Pointe Homes®
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit
TriPointeHomes.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.
Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com
, 949-478-8696
Carol Ruiz,
cruiz@newgroundco.com
, 310-437-0045
KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Change
%
Change
2024
2023
Change
%
Change
Operating Data:
Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405
$
1,241,258
$
(19,853
)
(2
)%
$
4,386,447
$
3,654,035
$
732,412
20
%
Homebuilding gross margin
$
285,008
$
283,936
$
1,072
0
%
$
1,022,566
$
815,522
$
207,044
25
%
Homebuilding gross margin %
23.3
%
22.9
%
0.4
%
23.3
%
22.3
%
1.0
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
26.8
%
26.5
%
0.3
%
26.8
%
25.9
%
0.9
%
SG&A expense
$
125,975
$
115,456
$
10,519
9
%
$
472,556
$
402,382
$
70,174
17
%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
10.3
%
9.3
%
1.0
%
10.8
%
11.0
%
(0.2
)%
Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213
$
132,834
$
(3,621
)
(3
)%
$
458,029
$
343,702
$
114,327
33
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
235,307
$
236,146
$
(839
)
0
%
$
835,837
$
639,727
$
196,110
31
%
Interest incurred
$
23,162
$
35,377
$
(12,215
)
(35
)%
$
114,949
$
147,169
$
(32,220
)
(22
)%
Interest in cost of home sales
$
41,217
$
43,516
$
(2,299
)
(5
)%
$
148,547
$
116,143
$
32,404
28
%
Other Data:
Net new home orders
940
1,078
(138
)
(13
)%
5,657
6,122
(465
)
(8
)%
New homes delivered
1,748
1,813
(65
)
(4
)%
6,460
5,274
1,186
22
%
Average sales price of homes delivered
$
699
$
685
$
14
2
%
$
679
$
693
$
(14
)
(2
)%
Cancellation rate
14
%
12
%
2
%
10
%
10
%
0
%
Average selling communities
146.8
159.3
(12.5
)
(8
)%
150.4
147.5
2.9
2
%
Selling communities at end of period
145
155
(10
)
(6
)%
Backlog (estimated dollar value)
$
1,164,602
$
1,612,114
$
(447,512
)
(28
)%
Backlog (homes)
1,517
2,320
(803
)
(35
)%
Average sales price in backlog
$
768
$
695
$
73
11
%
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Change
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
970,045
$
868,953
$
101,092
Real estate inventories
$
3,153,459
$
3,337,483
$
(184,024
)
Lots owned or controlled
36,490
31,960
4,530
Homes under construction
(1)
2,386
3,088
(702
)
Homes completed, unsold
464
263
201
Total homebuilding debt
$
917,504
$
1,382,586
$
(465,082
)
Stockholders' equity
$
3,335,710
$
3,010,958
$
324,752
Book capitalization
$
4,253,214
$
4,393,544
$
(140,330
)
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital
21.6
%
31.5
%
(9.9
)%
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-capital*
(1.6
)%
14.6
%
(16.2
)%
_____________________________________
(1)
Homes under construction included 43 and 69 models at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
970,045
$
868,953
Receivables
111,613
224,636
Real estate inventories
3,153,459
3,337,483
Investments in unconsolidated entities
173,924
131,824
Mortgage loans held for sale
115,001
—
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
156,603
156,603
Deferred tax assets, net
45,975
37,996
Other assets
164,495
157,093
Total assets
$
4,891,115
$
4,914,588
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
68,228
$
64,833
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
465,563
453,531
Loans payable
270,970
288,337
Senior notes, net
646,534
1,094,249
Mortgage repurchase facilities
104,098
—
Total liabilities
1,555,393
1,900,950
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and
December 31, 2023, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
92,451,729 and 95,530,512 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
925
955
Additional paid-in capital
—
—
Retained earnings
3,334,785
3,010,003
Total stockholders' equity
3,335,710
3,010,958
Noncontrolling interests
12
2,680
Total equity
3,335,722
3,013,638
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,891,115
$
4,914,588
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Homebuilding:
Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405
$
1,241,258
$
4,386,447
$
3,654,035
Land and lot sales revenue
9,284
1,691
33,064
12,197
Other operations revenue
803
752
3,162
2,971
Total revenues
1,231,492
1,243,701
4,422,673
3,669,203
Cost of home sales
936,397
957,322
3,363,881
2,838,513
Cost of land and lot sales
9,007
1,796
30,591
12,083
Other operations expense
766
723
3,061
2,894
Sales and marketing
55,746
56,411
216,518
184,388
General and administrative
70,229
59,045
256,038
217,994
Homebuilding income from operations
159,347
168,404
552,584
413,331
Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities
(22
)
(369
)
361
(97
)
Other income, net
7,822
9,085
39,640
39,446
Homebuilding income before income taxes
167,147
177,120
592,585
452,680
Financial Services:
Revenues
22,379
15,997
70,197
46,001
Expenses
14,014
11,959
45,914
31,322
Financial services income before income taxes
8,365
4,038
24,283
14,679
Income before income taxes
175,512
181,158
616,868
467,359
Provision for income taxes
(46,299
)
(46,400
)
(158,898
)
(118,164
)
Net income
129,213
134,758
457,970
349,195
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(1,924
)
59
(5,493
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213
$
132,834
$
458,029
$
343,702
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.39
$
1.38
$
4.87
$
3.48
Diluted
$
1.37
$
1.36
$
4.83
$
3.45
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
93,064,520
96,142,092
93,985,551
98,679,477
Diluted
94,413,552
97,438,742
94,912,589
99,695,662
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
Arizona
144
$
709
133
$
764
516
$
723
630
$
781
California
635
775
870
722
2,242
768
1,986
745
Nevada
119
571
108
670
482
618
397
729
Washington
74
993
67
889
271
914
173
848
West total
972
757
1,178
731
3,511
752
3,186
756
Colorado
29
703
34
684
162
707
144
738
Texas
495
563
366
553
1,827
555
1,141
561
Central total
524
571
400
564
1,989
567
1,285
581
Carolinas(1)
158
505
177
466
684
488
616
458
Washington D.C. Area(2)
94
1,133
58
1,233
276
1,028
187
1,159
East total
252
739
235
655
960
643
803
621
Total
1,748
$
699
1,813
$
685
6,460
$
679
5,274
$
693
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona
98
13.7
76
13.5
562
13.8
511
13.5
California
278
42.0
390
46.6
1,885
43.5
2,386
49.6
Nevada
69
8.5
68
11.3
412
8.6
403
9.2
Washington
45
5.8
62
5.3
281
5.6
228
5.4
West total
490
70.0
596
76.7
3,140
71.5
3,528
77.7
Colorado
25
10.0
24
11.0
129
10.5
142
8.4
Texas
282
49.5
303
54.3
1,578
51.1
1,565
43.8
Central total
307
59.5
327
65.3
1,707
61.6
1,707
52.2
Carolinas(1)
75
9.3
100
13.0
489
10.5
678
14.0
Washington D.C. Area(2)
68
8.0
55
4.3
321
6.8
209
3.6
East total
143
17.3
155
17.3
810
17.3
887
17.6
Total
940
146.8
1,078
159.3
5,657
150.4
6,122
147.5
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of December 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2023
Backlog
Units
Backlog
Dollar
Value
Average
Sales
Price
Backlog
Units
Backlog
Dollar
Value
Average
Sales
Price
Arizona
305
$
245,417
$
805
259
$
190,798
$
737
California
341
257,199
754
698
559,729
802
Nevada
61
36,031
591
131
91,012
695
Washington
100
114,418
1,144
90
79,672
885
West total
807
653,065
809
1,178
921,211
782
Colorado
15
11,684
779
48
32,963
687
Texas
457
269,693
590
706
409,769
580
Central total
472
281,377
596
754
442,732
587
Carolinas(1)
87
53,168
611
282
140,523
498
Washington D.C. Area(2)
151
176,992
1,172
106
107,648
1,016
East total
238
230,160
967
388
248,171
640
Total
1,517
$
1,164,602
$
768
2,320
$
1,612,114
$
695
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Lots Owned or Controlled:
Arizona
2,099
2,394
California
10,291
10,148
Nevada
1,437
1,785
Washington
597
712
West total
14,424
15,039
Colorado
1,561
1,908
Texas
12,711
10,056
Utah
1,006
—
Central total
15,278
11,964
Carolinas(1)
5,004
4,038
Florida
252
—
Washington D.C. Area(2)
1,532
919
East total
6,788
4,957
Total
36,490
31,960
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Lots by Ownership Type:
Lots owned
16,609
18,739
Lots controlled
(1)
19,881
13,221
Total
36,490
31,960
__________
(1)
As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled for Central include 5,816 and 3,561 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 14 and 71 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments, as applicable, have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
%
2023
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
1,221,405
100.0
%
$
1,241,258
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
936,397
76.7
%
957,322
77.1
%
Homebuilding gross margin
285,008
23.3
%
283,936
22.9
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
41,217
3.4
%
43,516
3.5
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
1,713
0.1
%
1,482
0.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
327,938
26.8
%
$
328,934
26.5
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
23.3
%
22.9
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
26.8
%
26.5
%
Year Ended December 31,
2024
%
2023
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
4,386,447
100.0
%
$
3,654,035
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
3,363,881
76.7
%
2,838,513
77.7
%
Homebuilding gross margin
1,022,566
23.3
%
815,522
22.3
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
148,547
3.4
%
116,143
3.2
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
4,157
0.1
%
14,157
0.4
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
1,175,270
26.8
%
$
945,822
25.9
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
23.3
%
22.3
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
26.8
%
25.9
%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Loans payable
$
270,970
$
288,337
Senior notes
646,534
1,094,249
Mortgage repurchase facilities
104,098
—
Total debt
1,021,602
1,382,586
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities
(104,098
)
—
Total homebuilding debt
917,504
1,382,586
Stockholders’ equity
3,335,710
3,010,958
Total capital
$
4,253,214
$
4,393,544
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)
21.6
%
31.5
%
Total homebuilding debt
$
917,504
$
1,382,586
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(970,045
)
(868,953
)
Net homebuilding debt
(52,541
)
513,633
Stockholders’ equity
3,335,710
3,010,958
Net capital
$
3,283,169
$
3,524,591
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
(1.6
)%
14.6
%
__________
(1)
The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)
The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
129,213
$
132,834
$
458,029
$
343,702
Interest expense:
Interest incurred
23,162
35,377
114,949
147,169
Interest capitalized
(23,162
)
(35,377
)
(114,949
)
(147,169
)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales
41,454
43,737
150,226
116,933
Provision for income taxes
46,299
46,400
158,898
118,164
Depreciation and amortization
7,446
6,786
31,018
26,852
EBITDA
224,412
229,757
798,171
605,651
Amortization of stock-based compensation
9,182
4,907
33,509
19,919
Real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments
1,713
1,482
4,157
14,157
Adjusted EBITDA
$
235,307
$
236,146
$
835,837
$
639,727
