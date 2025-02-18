Tri Pointe Homes Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results with $1.2 Billion in Revenue and $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Tri Pointe Homes reports Q4 2024 net income of $129 million, new home deliveries of 1,748, and revenue of $1.2 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported strong fourth quarter and full-year results for 2024, highlighted by 1,748 new home deliveries generating $1.2 billion in sales revenue, and a diluted earnings per share of $1.37. The company's homebuilding gross margin improved to 23.3%, and total net income available to common stockholders reached $129 million for the quarter, with a full-year net income of $458 million, a 33% increase year-over-year. Although there was a decline in new home orders and deliveries in the fourth quarter due to elevated mortgage rates, the company remains optimistic about demand in early 2025. Tri Pointe ended the year with strong liquidity of $1.7 billion, a solid balance sheet, and plans for continued investment in its core market strategies and share repurchases. For 2025, the company expects to deliver between 5,500 to 6,100 homes and anticipates a gross margin between 20.5% to 22%.

Potential Positives

Net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $129 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.37, showcasing solid profitability.

The company reported record operating cash flows and an improved homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3%, indicating financial stability and operational efficiency.

Tri Pointe Homes increased its book value per share by 14.5% year-over-year, reflecting strong equity growth and effective capital allocation strategies.

For the full year 2024, the company delivered a record-high of 6,460 new homes and achieved a 40% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share, reinforcing its market position and growth trajectory.

Potential Negatives

Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter declined by 2%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining sales growth.

Net new home orders dropped significantly by 13% compared to the previous year, reflecting a weakening demand for new homes.

The backlog of homes decreased by 35% both in units and in dollar value, which may indicate challenges in future sales and revenue generation.

FAQ

What were Tri Pointe Homes' fourth quarter new home deliveries?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,748 new homes in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How much revenue did Tri Pointe Homes generate in Q4 2024?

The company generated $1.2 billion in home sales revenue during the fourth quarter.

What was the diluted earnings per share for Tri Pointe Homes in Q4 2024?

The diluted earnings per share were $1.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is the homebuilding gross margin percentage reported by Tri Pointe Homes?

The homebuilding gross margin percentage was reported at 23.3% for Q4 2024.

How many homes does Tri Pointe Homes anticipate delivering in Q1 2025?

The company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes in the first quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583

DAVID CH LEE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $221,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Fourth Quarter Highlights











-New Home Deliveries of 1,748 for Home Sales Revenue of $1.2 Billion-









-Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.3%-









-Selling, General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenue of 10.3%-









-Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.37-







INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPH) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 and full year 2024.





“Tri Pointe Homes delivered strong fourth quarter results, capping off another exceptional year for our company,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “During the quarter, we delivered 1,748 new homes, generating $1.2 billion in home sales revenue. With our homebuilding gross margin improving 40 basis points year-over-year to 23.3% and SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenue of 10.3%, we generated net income available to common stockholders of $129 million, or $1.37 per diluted share.”





“We also achieved several milestones for the full year, including delivering a record-high 6,460 new homes with net income available to common stockholders of $458 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, representing a 40% increase in diluted earnings per share year-over-year,” continued Mr. Bauer. “In addition, we generated record operating cash flows, redeemed $450 million in senior notes, and finished the year with the strongest balance sheet and liquidity in our history. Through these strong results and our disciplined capital allocation, including the repurchase of 4.0 million in shares outstanding through our stock repurchase program, we increased year-over-year book value per share by 14.5%.”





“We recognize that elevated mortgage rates in the fourth quarter caused some buyers to remain on the sidelines for the short-term, resulting in softer seasonal sales in the last part of 2024,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “However, we are seeing a weekly increase in demand and reduced incentives in the early part of 2025 and are optimistic for the spring selling season. We are confident that strong long-term fundamentals, including both favorable demographics and the ongoing supply and demand imbalance, position Tri Pointe Homes and our industry for ongoing success. As a company, we continue to invest in our core market strategy, focusing on A locations, a differentiated premium product offering, and an elevated customer experience. This commitment enables us to attract a well-qualified and resilient buyer profile who desires our product, reinforcing our long-term value proposition.”





Mr. Bauer concluded, “With a robust supply of over 36,000 total lots, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the housing shortage and continue to grow our business, delivering strong cash flows and returns to stockholders. Our diverse product offerings, combined with the flexibility of our 54% optioned lot supply, enable us to adapt to changing market conditions and efficiently allocate capital to maximize earnings. Our strong balance sheet supports further capital returns through share repurchases, while maintaining the liquidity necessary to expand our market presence and pursue organic growth opportunities.”







Results and Operational Data for Fourth Quarter 2024 and Comparisons to Fourth Quarter 2023









Net income available to common stockholders was $129.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $132.8 million, or $1.36 per diluted share



Net income available to common stockholders was $129.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to $132.8 million, or $1.36 per diluted share



Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 2%





New home deliveries of 1,748 homes compared to 1,813 homes, a decrease of 4%





Average sales price of homes delivered of $699,000 compared to $685,000, an increase of 2%







Home sales revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 2%



Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.9%, an increase of 40 basis points





Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*







Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.9%, an increase of 40 basis points



Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.3% compared to 9.3%, an increase of 100 basis points



Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.3% compared to 9.3%, an increase of 100 basis points



Net new home orders of 940 compared to 1,078, a decrease of 13%



Net new home orders of 940 compared to 1,078, a decrease of 13%



Active selling communities averaged 146.8 compared to 159.3, a decrease of 8%





Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 9% to 6.4 orders (2.1 monthly) compared to 6.8 orders (2.3 monthly)





Cancellation rate of 14% compared to 12%







Active selling communities averaged 146.8 compared to 159.3, a decrease of 8%



Backlog units at quarter end of 1,517 homes compared to 2,320, a decrease of 35%





Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $1.6 billion, a decrease of 28%





Average sales price in backlog at quarter end of $768,000 compared to $695,000, an increase of 11%







Backlog units at quarter end of 1,517 homes compared to 2,320, a decrease of 35%



Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and (1.6)%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2024



Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and (1.6)%*, respectively, as of December 31, 2024



Repurchased 1,202,913 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.57 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Repurchased 1,202,913 shares of common stock at an average price of $41.57 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024



Announced a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2025



Announced a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2025



Ended fourth quarter of 2024 with total liquidity of $1.7 billion, including cash of $970.0 million and $694.1 million of availability under the Company’s unsecured revolving credit facility







* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”







Results and Operational Data for Full Year 2024 and Comparisons to Full Year 2023









Net income available to common stockholders was $458.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, compared to $343.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share



Net income available to common stockholders was $458.0 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, compared to $343.7 million, or $3.45 per diluted share



Home sales revenue of $4.4 billion compared to $3.7 billion, an increase of 20%





New home deliveries of 6,460 homes compared to 5,274 homes, an increase of 22%





Average sales price of homes delivered of $679,000 compared to $693,000, a decrease of 2%







Home sales revenue of $4.4 billion compared to $3.7 billion, an increase of 20%



Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points





Excluding interest, impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 26.8%*







Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.3% compared to 22.3%, an increase of 100 basis points



SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 11.0%, a decrease of 20 basis points



SG&A expense as a percentage of homes sales revenue of 10.8% compared to 11.0%, a decrease of 20 basis points



Net new home orders of 5,657 compared to 6,122, a decrease of 8%



Net new home orders of 5,657 compared to 6,122, a decrease of 8%



Active selling communities averaged 150.4 compared to 147.5, an increase of 2%





Net new home orders per average selling community decreased by 11% to 37.6 orders (3.1 monthly) compared to 41.5 orders (3.5 monthly)





Cancellation rate of 10%, unchanged from the prior year







Active selling communities averaged 150.4 compared to 147.5, an increase of 2%



Repurchased 3,964,537 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.97 for an aggregate dollar amount of $146.6 million during the full year ended December 31, 2024







* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”







Outlook







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 900 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $685,000 and $695,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 22.0% to 23.0% for the first quarter of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 15.0% to 16.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 to be approximately 26.0%.





For the full year of 2025, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,500 and 6,100 homes at an average sales price between $660,000 and $670,000. The Company expects its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% to 22.0% for the full year of 2025 and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.0% to 12.0%. Lastly, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the year to be approximately 26.0%.







Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.





Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related presentation slides on the internet through the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at





www.TriPointeHomes.com





. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13751349. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.







About Tri Pointe Homes®







One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit



TriPointeHomes.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations, particularly within California; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials and labor; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in California; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.













Investor Relations Contact:









Media Contact:

























InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com



, 949-478-8696





Carol Ruiz,



cruiz@newgroundco.com



, 310-437-0045































KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Change













%





Change

















2024





















2023

















Change













%





Change











Operating Data:





































































Home sales revenue





$





1,221,405













$





1,241,258













$





(19,853





)









(2





)%









$





4,386,447













$





3,654,035













$





732,412













20





%









Homebuilding gross margin





$





285,008













$





283,936













$





1,072













0





%









$





1,022,566













$





815,522













$





207,044













25





%









Homebuilding gross margin %









23.3





%













22.9





%













0.4





%





















23.3





%













22.3





%













1.0





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*









26.8





%













26.5





%













0.3





%





















26.8





%













25.9





%













0.9





%

















SG&A expense





$





125,975













$





115,456













$





10,519













9





%









$





472,556













$





402,382













$





70,174













17





%









SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue









10.3





%













9.3





%













1.0





%





















10.8





%













11.0





%









(0.2





)%

















Net income available to common stockholders





$





129,213













$





132,834













$





(3,621





)









(3





)%









$





458,029













$





343,702













$





114,327













33





%









Adjusted EBITDA*





$





235,307













$





236,146













$





(839





)









0





%









$





835,837













$





639,727













$





196,110













31





%









Interest incurred





$





23,162













$





35,377













$





(12,215





)









(35





)%









$





114,949













$





147,169













$





(32,220





)









(22





)%









Interest in cost of home sales





$





41,217













$





43,516













$





(2,299





)









(5





)%









$





148,547













$





116,143













$





32,404













28





%













































































Other Data:





































































Net new home orders









940

















1,078

















(138





)









(13





)%













5,657

















6,122

















(465





)









(8





)%









New homes delivered









1,748

















1,813

















(65





)









(4





)%













6,460

















5,274

















1,186













22





%









Average sales price of homes delivered





$





699













$





685













$





14













2





%









$





679













$





693













$





(14





)









(2





)%









Cancellation rate









14





%













12





%













2





%





















10





%













10





%













0





%

















Average selling communities









146.8

















159.3

















(12.5





)









(8





)%













150.4

















147.5

















2.9













2





%









Selling communities at end of period









145

















155

















(10





)









(6





)%









































Backlog (estimated dollar value)





$





1,164,602













$





1,612,114













$





(447,512





)









(28





)%









































Backlog (homes)









1,517

















2,320

















(803





)









(35





)%









































Average sales price in backlog





$





768













$





695













$





73













11





%



















































































































December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Change



















































Balance Sheet Data:





































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





970,045













$





868,953













$





101,092





















































Real estate inventories





$





3,153,459













$





3,337,483













$





(184,024





)

















































Lots owned or controlled









36,490

















31,960

















4,530





















































Homes under construction



(1)











2,386

















3,088

















(702





)

















































Homes completed, unsold









464

















263

















201





















































Total homebuilding debt





$





917,504













$





1,382,586













$





(465,082





)

















































Stockholders' equity





$





3,335,710













$





3,010,958













$





324,752





















































Book capitalization





$





4,253,214













$





4,393,544













$





(140,330





)

















































Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital









21.6





%













31.5





%









(9.9





)%

















































Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-capital*





(1.6





)%













14.6





%









(16.2





)%

















































_____________________________________







(1)



Homes under construction included 43 and 69 models at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.





* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except share amounts)























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













Assets







(unaudited)

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





970,045









$





868,953









Receivables









111,613













224,636









Real estate inventories









3,153,459













3,337,483









Investments in unconsolidated entities









173,924













131,824









Mortgage loans held for sale









115,001













—









Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









156,603













156,603









Deferred tax assets, net









45,975













37,996









Other assets









164,495













157,093









Total assets





$





4,891,115









$





4,914,588































Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





68,228









$





64,833









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









465,563













453,531









Loans payable









270,970













288,337









Senior notes, net









646,534













1,094,249









Mortgage repurchase facilities









104,098













—









Total liabilities









1,555,393













1,900,950





























Commitments and contingencies











































Equity























Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no





shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and





December 31, 2023, respectively









—













—









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;





92,451,729 and 95,530,512 shares issued and outstanding at





December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









925













955









Additional paid-in capital









—













—









Retained earnings









3,334,785













3,010,003









Total stockholders' equity









3,335,710













3,010,958









Noncontrolling interests









12













2,680









Total equity









3,335,722













3,013,638









Total liabilities and equity





$





4,891,115









$





4,914,588































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Homebuilding:







































Home sales revenue





$





1,221,405













$





1,241,258













$





4,386,447













$





3,654,035













Land and lot sales revenue









9,284

















1,691

















33,064

















12,197













Other operations revenue









803

















752

















3,162

















2,971













Total revenues









1,231,492

















1,243,701

















4,422,673

















3,669,203













Cost of home sales









936,397

















957,322

















3,363,881

















2,838,513













Cost of land and lot sales









9,007

















1,796

















30,591

















12,083













Other operations expense









766

















723

















3,061

















2,894













Sales and marketing









55,746

















56,411

















216,518

















184,388













General and administrative









70,229

















59,045

















256,038

















217,994













Homebuilding income from operations









159,347

















168,404

















552,584

















413,331













Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities









(22





)













(369





)













361

















(97





)









Other income, net









7,822

















9,085

















39,640

















39,446













Homebuilding income before income taxes









167,147

















177,120

















592,585

















452,680















Financial Services:







































Revenues









22,379

















15,997

















70,197

















46,001













Expenses









14,014

















11,959

















45,914

















31,322













Financial services income before income taxes









8,365

















4,038

















24,283

















14,679















Income before income taxes











175,512

















181,158

















616,868

















467,359













Provision for income taxes









(46,299





)













(46,400





)













(158,898





)













(118,164





)









Net income









129,213

















134,758

















457,970

















349,195













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









—

















(1,924





)













59

















(5,493





)









Net income available to common stockholders





$





129,213













$





132,834













$





458,029













$





343,702













Earnings per share





































Basic





$





1.39













$





1.38













$





4.87













$





3.48













Diluted





$





1.37













$





1.36













$





4.83













$





3.45













Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









93,064,520

















96,142,092

















93,985,551

















98,679,477













Diluted









94,413,552

















97,438,742

















94,912,589

















99,695,662



































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price











Arizona





144









$





709









133









$





764









516









$





723









630









$





781









California





635













775









870













722









2,242













768









1,986













745









Nevada





119













571









108













670









482













618









397













729









Washington





74













993









67













889









271













914









173













848









West total





972













757









1,178













731









3,511













752









3,186













756









Colorado





29













703









34













684









162













707









144













738









Texas





495













563









366













553









1,827













555









1,141













561









Central total





524













571









400













564









1,989













567









1,285













581









Carolinas(1)





158













505









177













466









684













488









616













458









Washington D.C. Area(2)





94













1,133









58













1,233









276













1,028









187













1,159









East total





252













739









235













655









960













643









803













621









Total





1,748









$





699









1,813









$





685









6,460









$





679









5,274









$





693



















































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023

















Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities











Arizona





98













13.7









76













13.5









562













13.8









511













13.5









California





278













42.0









390













46.6









1,885













43.5









2,386













49.6









Nevada





69













8.5









68













11.3









412













8.6









403













9.2









Washington





45













5.8









62













5.3









281













5.6









228













5.4









West total





490













70.0









596













76.7









3,140













71.5









3,528













77.7









Colorado





25













10.0









24













11.0









129













10.5









142













8.4









Texas





282













49.5









303













54.3









1,578













51.1









1,565













43.8









Central total





307













59.5









327













65.3









1,707













61.6









1,707













52.2









Carolinas(1)





75













9.3









100













13.0









489













10.5









678













14.0









Washington D.C. Area(2)





68













8.0









55













4.3









321













6.8









209













3.6









East total





143













17.3









155













17.3









810













17.3









887













17.6









Total





940













146.8









1,078













159.3









5,657













150.4









6,122













147.5































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & STATE, continued







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)























As of December 31, 2024













As of December 31, 2023

















Backlog









Units













Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price













Backlog









Units













Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price











Arizona





305









$





245,417









$





805









259









$





190,798









$





737









California





341













257,199













754









698













559,729













802









Nevada





61













36,031













591









131













91,012













695









Washington





100













114,418













1,144









90













79,672













885









West total





807













653,065













809









1,178













921,211













782









Colorado





15













11,684













779









48













32,963













687









Texas





457













269,693













590









706













409,769













580









Central total





472













281,377













596









754













442,732













587









Carolinas(1)





87













53,168













611









282













140,523













498









Washington D.C. Area(2)





151













176,992













1,172









106













107,648













1,016









East total





238













230,160













967









388













248,171













640









Total





1,517









$





1,164,602









$





768









2,320









$





1,612,114









$





695



































































December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













































Lots Owned or Controlled:























































Arizona





2,099













2,394









































California





10,291













10,148









































Nevada





1,437













1,785









































Washington





597













712









































West total





14,424













15,039









































Colorado





1,561













1,908









































Texas





12,711













10,056









































Utah





1,006













—









































Central total





15,278













11,964









































Carolinas(1)





5,004













4,038









































Florida





252













—









































Washington D.C. Area(2)





1,532













919









































East total





6,788













4,957









































Total





36,490













31,960



































































































December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













































Lots by Ownership Type:























































Lots owned





16,609













18,739









































Lots controlled



(1)







19,881













13,221









































Total





36,490













31,960









































__________







(1)



As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of December 31, 2024 and 2023, lots controlled for Central include 5,816 and 3,561 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include 14 and 71 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(unaudited)

















In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





The following tables reconcile homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP financial measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage and non-cash impairments and lot option abandonments, as applicable, have on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who may adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.















Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















%

















2023

















%















(dollars in thousands)









Home sales revenue





$





1,221,405













100.0





%









$





1,241,258













100.0





%









Cost of home sales









936,397













76.7





%













957,322













77.1





%









Homebuilding gross margin









285,008













23.3





%













283,936













22.9





%









Add: interest in cost of home sales









41,217













3.4





%













43,516













3.5





%









Add: impairments and lot option abandonments









1,713













0.1





%













1,482













0.1





%









Adjusted homebuilding gross margin





$





327,938













26.8





%









$





328,934













26.5





%









Homebuilding gross margin percentage









23.3





%





















22.9





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage









26.8





%





















26.5





%



































Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















%

















2023

















%















(dollars in thousands)









Home sales revenue





$





4,386,447













100.0





%









$





3,654,035













100.0





%









Cost of home sales









3,363,881













76.7





%













2,838,513













77.7





%









Homebuilding gross margin









1,022,566













23.3





%













815,522













22.3





%









Add: interest in cost of home sales









148,547













3.4





%













116,143













3.2





%









Add: impairments and lot option abandonments









4,157













0.1





%













14,157













0.4





%









Adjusted homebuilding gross margin





$





1,175,270













26.8





%









$





945,822













25.9





%









Homebuilding gross margin percentage









23.3





%





















22.3





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage









26.8





%





















25.9





%































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)

















The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Loans payable





$





270,970













$





288,337













Senior notes









646,534

















1,094,249













Mortgage repurchase facilities









104,098

















—













Total debt









1,021,602

















1,382,586













Less: mortgage repurchase facilities









(104,098





)













—













Total homebuilding debt









917,504

















1,382,586













Stockholders’ equity









3,335,710

















3,010,958













Total capital





$





4,253,214













$





4,393,544













Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)









21.6





%













31.5





%





























Total homebuilding debt





$





917,504













$





1,382,586













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(970,045





)













(868,953





)









Net homebuilding debt









(52,541





)













513,633













Stockholders’ equity









3,335,710

















3,010,958













Net capital





$





3,283,169













$





3,524,591













Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)





(1.6





)%













14.6





%









__________







(1)



The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.







(2)



The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)

















The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















(in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders





$





129,213













$





132,834













$





458,029













$





343,702













Interest expense:





































Interest incurred









23,162

















35,377

















114,949

















147,169













Interest capitalized









(23,162





)













(35,377





)













(114,949





)













(147,169





)









Amortization of interest in cost of sales









41,454

















43,737

















150,226

















116,933













Provision for income taxes









46,299

















46,400

















158,898

















118,164













Depreciation and amortization









7,446

















6,786

















31,018

















26,852













EBITDA









224,412

















229,757

















798,171

















605,651













Amortization of stock-based compensation









9,182

















4,907

















33,509

















19,919













Real estate inventory impairments and lot option abandonments









1,713

















1,482

















4,157

















14,157













Adjusted EBITDA





$





235,307













$





236,146













$





835,837













$





639,727











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.