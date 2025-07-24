Tri Pointe Homes Reports Q2 2025 Results: 1,326 New Home Deliveries, $879.8 Million in Sales Revenue, and $100 Million Stock Repurchase Authorized

Tri Pointe Homes reported Q2 2025 results: 1,326 home deliveries, $879.8 million in revenue, and $100 million stock buyback.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for 2025, revealing new home deliveries of 1,326 and home sales revenue of $879.8 million, down from $1.1 billion year-over-year. The company posted a net income of $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $118 million last year. In response to market conditions, the board authorized an additional $50 million stock repurchase, raising the total authorization to $300 million. The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio stands at 21.7%, while the revolving credit facility has been increased to $850 million and extended to 2030. Despite a challenging market, CEO Doug Bauer expressed confidence in the company's positioning for long-term growth and noted strategic focus on margin discipline and capital efficiency. The outlook for the third quarter anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average price of $675,000 to $685,000.
- Tri Pointe Homes demonstrated financial discipline by repurchasing $100 million of common stock, enhancing shareholder value amidst macroeconomic challenges.
- The company's homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio remained stable at 21.7%, indicating a strong balance sheet and prudent financial management.
- Increased liquidity of $1.4 billion, bolstered by a higher revolving credit facility of $850 million extended to 2030, positions the company well for future growth and operational flexibility.
- Despite a decrease in home sales revenue, the average sales price of homes delivered remained relatively stable, indicating resilience in pricing strategy and product strength.
- Net income available to common stockholders decreased significantly to $60.7 million from $118.0 million, a drop of 48.5% year-over-year.
- Home sales revenue fell 22.3% to $879.8 million, compared to $1.1 billion in the previous year, indicating a substantial decline in sales performance.
- The cancellation rate of new home orders increased to 13% from 9%, reflecting a potential decrease in buyer confidence and market demand.
What were Tri Pointe Homes' new home deliveries for Q2 2025?
Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,326 new homes in the second quarter of 2025.
What was the home sales revenue reported for Q2 2025?
The home sales revenue for Q2 2025 was $879.8 million.
How much common stock did Tri Pointe Homes repurchase?
The company repurchased $100 million of common stock in the second quarter of 2025.
What is Tri Pointe Homes' debt-to-capital ratio as of June 30, 2025?
The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio is 21.7% as of June 30, 2025.
What is the expected home delivery range for Tri Pointe Homes in Q3 2025?
The company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes in Q3 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
-New Home Deliveries of 1,326-
-Home Sales Revenue of $879.8 Million-
-Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock-
-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.7%-
-Increased Credit Facility to a Total of $850 Million and Extended Revolver Maturity to 2030-
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $300 million.
Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2024
Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $118.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $68.7 million, or $0.77* per diluted share.
Home sales revenue of $879.8 million compared to $1.1 billion
New home deliveries of 1,326 homes compared to 1,700 homes
Average sales price of homes delivered of $664,000 compared to $666,000
Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.8% compared to 23.6%. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.1%*.
Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.2%*
SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.6% compared to 11.0%
Net new home orders of 1,131 compared to 1,651
Active selling communities averaged 149.8 compared to 152.5
Net new home orders per average selling community were 7.6 orders (2.5 monthly) compared to 10.8 orders (3.6 monthly)
Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 9%
Backlog units at quarter end of 1,520 homes compared to 2,692
Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $2.0 billion
Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $776,000 compared to $743,000
Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.7% and 8.0%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2025
Repurchased 3,187,982 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.37 for an aggregate dollar amount of $100.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025
Increased the maximum amount of our revolving credit facility from $750 million to $850 million and extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility to June 2030
Ended the second quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $622.6 million and $785.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility
“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another solid quarter, meeting our revenue and earnings guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we closed 1,326 homes at an average sales price of $664,000, generating $880 million in home sales revenue. Our homebuilding gross margin of 22.1%*, adjusted to exclude the impact of an inventory-related charge, reflects continued pricing discipline, product strength, and cost control. These results highlight our team’s ability to execute in a complex market environment. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, also excluding the inventory-related charge, were $68.7 million* and $0.77*, respectively.”
Mr. Bauer continued, “While policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to impact buyer sentiment, the long-term outlook for housing remains constructive, supported by structural undersupply and favorable demographics. We are actively managing through near-term volatility with targeted incentives, balanced spec inventory, and disciplined land investments. Our strong balance sheet, with $1.4 billion in liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of only 8.0%*, enables us to advance our growth initiatives without compromising our financial strength. With an experienced team, a scalable platform, and a differentiated brand, Tri Pointe is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”
“We remain confident in the resilience of housing demand and in our long-term business strategy,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational focus, centered on margin discipline, capital efficiency, and customer satisfaction, is enabling us to navigate today’s environment while positioning for future upside. Our expansion into Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas continues to progress on schedule, and we are deploying capital into these high-potential markets with scalable, efficient operating models. Coupled with opportunistic share repurchases and strategic land investments, we are driving returns and laying the foundation for sustained growth.”
*
See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
Outlook
For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be approximately 27.0%.
For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,200 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% (excluding an $11.0 million inventory-related charge recorded in the second quarter) for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% and 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.
Stock Repurchase Program
On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of July 23, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 3,187,982 shares of common stock for approximately $175.0 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $300 million through December 31, 2025. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at
www.TriPointeHomes.com
. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13754565. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.
About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit
TriPointeHomes.com
.
Forward-Looking Stateme
nts
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our busine
ss.
Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com
, 949-478-8696
Media Contact:
Carol Ruiz,
cruiz@newgroundco.com
, 310-437-0045
KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Operating Data:
(unaudited)
Home sales revenue
$
879,832
$
1,133,008
$
(253,176
)
(22.3)%
$
1,600,618
$
2,051,361
$
(450,743
)
(22.0)%
Homebuilding gross margin
$
183,202
$
267,327
$
(84,125
)
(31.5)%
$
355,715
$
478,376
$
(122,661
)
(25.6)%
Homebuilding gross margin %
20.8
%
23.6
%
(2.8)%
22.2
%
23.3
%
(1.1)%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
25.2
%
27.1
%
(1.9)%
26.1
%
26.8
%
(0.7)%
SG&A expense
$
110,974
$
124,551
$
(13,577
)
(10.9)%
$
211,591
$
226,103
$
(14,512
)
(6.4)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
12.6
%
11.0
%
1.6
%
13.2
%
11.0
%
2.2
%
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748
$
118,002
$
(57,254
)
(48.5)%
$
124,784
$
217,057
$
(92,273
)
(42.5)%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
139,322
$
215,998
$
(76,676
)
(35.5)%
$
265,020
$
391,891
$
(126,871
)
(32.4)%
Interest incurred
$
20,374
$
30,378
$
(10,004
)
(32.9)%
$
41,693
$
66,534
$
(24,841
)
(37.3)%
Interest in cost of home sales
$
25,578
$
38,994
$
(13,416
)
(34.4)%
$
48,613
$
69,643
$
(21,030
)
(30.2)%
Other Data:
Net new home orders
1,131
1,651
(520
)
(31.5)%
2,369
3,465
(1,096
)
(31.6)%
New homes delivered
1,326
1,700
(374
)
(22.0)%
2,366
3,093
(727
)
(23.5)%
Average sales price of homes delivered
$
664
$
666
$
(2
)
(0.3)%
$
677
$
663
$
14
2.1
%
Cancellation rate
13
%
9
%
4
%
12
%
8
%
4
%
Average selling communities
149.8
152.5
(2.7
)
(1.8)%
147.7
152.7
(5.0
)
(3.3)%
Selling communities at end of period
151
153
(2
)
(1.3)%
Backlog (estimated dollar value)
$
1,179,715
$
1,999,852
$
(820,137
)
(41.0)%
Backlog (homes)
1,520
2,692
(1,172
)
(43.5)%
Average sales price in backlog
$
776
$
743
$
33
4.4%
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Balance Sheet Data:
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
622,642
$
970,045
$
(347,403
)
(35.8)%
Real estate inventories
$
3,301,302
$
3,153,459
$
147,843
4.7%
Lots owned or controlled
34,025
36,490
(2,465
)
(6.8)%
Homes under construction
(1)
2,798
2,386
412
17.3%
Homes completed, unsold
422
464
(42
)
(9.1)%
Total homebuilding debt
$
909,974
$
917,504
$
(7,530
)
(0.8)%
Stockholders’ equity
$
3,289,961
$
3,335,710
$
(45,749
)
(1.4)%
Book capitalization
$
4,199,935
$
4,253,214
$
(53,279
)
(1.3)%
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital
21.7
%
21.6
%
0.1
%
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*
8.0
%
(1.6)%
9.6
%
__________
(1)
Homes under construction included 59 and 43 models as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
*
See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
622,642
$
970,045
Receivables
165,716
111,613
Real estate inventories
3,301,302
3,153,459
Investments in unconsolidated entities
194,089
173,924
Mortgage loans held for sale
104,862
115,001
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
156,603
156,603
Deferred tax assets, net
45,975
45,975
Other assets
206,653
164,495
Total assets
$
4,797,842
$
4,891,115
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
81,448
$
68,228
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
417,304
465,563
Loans payable
262,921
270,970
Senior notes
647,053
646,534
Mortgage repurchase facilities
99,022
104,098
Total liabilities
1,507,748
1,555,393
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 87,506,511 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
875
925
Additional paid-in capital
—
—
Retained earnings
3,289,086
3,334,785
Total stockholders’ equity
3,289,961
3,335,710
Noncontrolling interests
133
12
Total equity
3,290,094
3,335,722
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,797,842
$
4,891,115
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Homebuilding:
Home sales revenue
$
879,832
$
1,133,008
$
1,600,618
$
2,051,361
Land and lot sales revenue
3,364
4,160
5,185
11,228
Other operations revenue
814
782
1,634
1,569
Total revenues
884,010
1,137,950
1,607,437
2,064,158
Cost of home sales
696,630
865,681
1,244,903
1,572,985
Cost of land and lot sales
3,253
3,841
4,994
9,598
Other operations expense
793
765
1,587
1,530
Sales and marketing
50,171
56,804
93,113
107,028
General and administrative
60,803
67,747
118,478
119,075
Homebuilding income from operations
72,360
143,112
144,362
253,942
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
471
99
966
156
Other income, net
7,174
9,934
16,303
25,160
Homebuilding income before income taxes
80,005
153,145
161,631
279,258
Financial Services:
Revenues
18,403
16,974
35,904
30,168
Expenses
14,058
10,890
26,675
19,617
Financial services income before income taxes
4,345
6,084
9,229
10,551
Income before income taxes
84,350
159,229
170,860
289,809
Provision for income taxes
(23,640
)
(41,227
)
(46,133
)
(72,811
)
Net income
60,710
118,002
124,727
216,998
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
38
—
57
59
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748
$
118,002
$
124,784
$
217,057
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.68
$
1.25
$
1.38
$
2.29
Diluted
$
0.68
$
1.25
$
1.38
$
2.28
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
88,914,413
94,059,037
90,269,159
94,645,676
Diluted
89,234,359
94,740,019
90,648,492
95,305,469
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
New
Homes
Delivered
Average
Sales
Price
Arizona
152
$
773
140
$
712
291
$
773
277
$
724
California
345
698
570
762
633
721
987
766
Nevada
82
593
117
646
124
586
230
665
Washington
61
1,036
74
875
113
1,030
127
886
West total
640
735
901
748
1,161
750
1,621
754
Colorado
50
635
53
675
68
647
95
703
Texas
431
536
475
556
790
543
915
553
Central total
481
546
528
568
858
551
1,010
567
Carolinas(1)
120
498
208
489
205
507
382
477
Washington D.C. Area(2)
85
1,025
63
904
142
1,076
80
937
East total
205
717
271
586
347
740
462
556
Total
1,326
$
664
1,700
$
666
2,366
$
677
3,093
$
663
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Net New
Home
Orders
Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona
84
16.5
182
15.2
207
15.3
338
13.6
California
309
36.5
576
42.2
662
37.2
1,189
44.1
Nevada
75
10.0
118
8.3
175
10.0
272
8.9
Washington
55
5.8
77
5.8
123
5.3
184
5.7
West total
523
68.8
953
71.5
1,167
67.8
1,983
72.3
Colorado
37
9.8
25
10.5
69
9.9
72
10.7
Texas
386
51.2
441
52.5
767
50.7
924
52.4
Central total
423
61.0
466
63.0
836
60.6
996
63.1
Carolinas(1)
109
13.0
130
11.5
215
11.9
309
11.4
Washington D.C. Area(2)
76
7.0
102
6.5
151
7.4
177
5.9
East total
185
20.0
232
18.0
366
19.3
486
17.3
Total
1,131
149.8
1,651
152.5
2,369
147.7
3,465
152.7
(1)
Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)
Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of June 30, 2025
As of June 30, 2024
Backlog
Units
Backlog
Dollar
Value
Average
Sales
Price
Backlog
Units
Backlog
Dollar
Value
Average
Sales
Price
Arizona
221
$
179,643
$
813
320
$
245,870
$
768
California
370
267,974
724
900
724,667
805
Nevada
112
75,837
677
173
100,881
583
Washington
110
158,796
1,444
147
138,919
945
West total
813
682,250
839
1,540
1,210,337
786
Colorado
16
11,459
716
25
18,664
747
Texas
434
260,516
600
715
428,420
599
Central total
450
271,975
604
740
447,084
604
Carolinas(1)
97
50,724
523
209
115,638
553
Washington D.C. Area(2)
160
174,766
1,092
203
226,793
1,117
East total
257
225,490
877
412
342,431
831
Total
1,520
$
1,179,715
$
776
2,692
$
1,999,852
$
743
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Lots Owned or Controlled:
Arizona
1,810
2,099
California
9,652
10,291
Nevada
1,204
1,437
Washington
484
597
West total
13,150
14,424
Colorado
1,342
1,561
Texas
12,885
12,711
Utah
405
1,006
Central total
14,632
15,278
Carolinas(1)
4,279
5,004
Florida
542
252
Washington D.C. Area(2)
1,422
1,532
East total
6,243
6,788
Total
34,025
36,490
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Lots by Ownership Type:
Lots owned
16,523
16,609
Lots controlled (3)
17,502
19,881
Total
34,025
36,490
(1)
Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)
Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3)
As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,739 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
%
2024
%
(dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue
$
879,832
100.0
%
$
1,133,008
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
696,630
79.2
%
865,681
76.4
%
Homebuilding gross margin
183,202
20.8
%
267,327
23.6
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
25,578
2.9
%
38,994
3.4
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
13,096
1.5
%
968
0.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
221,876
25.2
%
$
307,289
27.1
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
20.8
%
23.6
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
25.2
%
27.1
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
%
2024
%
Home sales revenue
$
1,600,618
100.0
%
$
2,051,361
100.0
%
Cost of home sales
1,244,903
77.8
%
1,572,985
76.7
%
Homebuilding gross margin
355,715
22.2
%
478,376
23.3
%
Add: interest in cost of home sales
48,613
3.0
%
69,643
3.4
%
Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
14,169
0.9
%
1,370
0.1
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
(1)
$
418,497
26.1
%
$
549,389
26.8
%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
22.2
%
23.3
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
(1)
26.1
%
26.8
%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Loans payable
$
262,921
$
270,970
Senior notes
647,053
646,534
Mortgage repurchase facilities
99,022
104,098
Total debt
1,008,996
1,021,602
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities
(99,022
)
(104,098
)
Total homebuilding debt
909,974
917,504
Stockholders’ equity
3,289,961
3,335,710
Total capital
$
4,199,935
$
4,253,214
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)
21.7
%
21.6
%
Total homebuilding debt
$
909,974
$
917,504
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(622,642
)
(970,045
)
Net homebuilding debt
287,332
(52,541
)
Stockholders’ equity
3,289,961
3,335,710
Net capital
$
3,577,293
$
3,283,169
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
8.0
%
(1.6)%
__________
(1)
The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)
The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjustments
Adjusted
Gross Margin Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Home sales revenue
$
879,832
$
—
$
879,832
$
1,600,618
$
—
$
1,600,618
Cost of home sales
696,630
(11,000
)
(1
)
685,630
1,244,903
(11,000
)
(1
)
1,233,903
Homebuilding gross margin
$
183,202
$
11,000
$
194,202
$
355,715
$
11,000
$
366,715
Homebuilding gross margin percentage
20.8
%
1.3
%
22.1
%
22.2
%
0.7
%
22.9
%
Income Reconciliation
Income before income taxes
$
84,350
$
11,000
(1
)
$
95,350
$
170,860
$
11,000
(1
)
$
181,860
Provision for income taxes
(23,640
)
(3,083
)
(2
)
(26,723
)
(46,133
)
(2,970
)
(2
)
(49,103
)
Net income
60,710
7,917
68,627
124,727
8,030
132,757
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
38
—
38
57
—
57
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748
$
7,917
$
68,665
$
124,784
$
8,030
$
132,814
Earnings per share
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.09
$
0.77
$
1.38
$
0.09
$
1.47
Weighted average shares outstanding
Diluted
89,234,359
89,234,359
90,648,492
90,648,492
Effective tax rate
28.0
%
28.0
%
27.0
%
27.0
%
__________
(1)
Comprises an $11.0 million inventory impairment charge.
(2)
Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748
$
118,002
$
124,784
$
217,057
Interest expense:
Interest incurred
20,374
30,378
41,693
66,534
Interest capitalized
(20,374
)
(30,378
)
(41,693
)
(66,534
)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales
25,578
39,164
48,731
70,010
Provision for income taxes
23,640
41,227
46,133
72,811
Depreciation and amortization
7,657
7,697
15,044
15,024
EBITDA
117,623
206,090
234,692
374,902
Amortization of stock-based compensation
8,603
8,940
16,159
15,619
Impairments and lot option abandonments
13,096
968
14,169
1,370
Adjusted EBITDA
$
139,322
$
215,998
$
265,020
$
391,891
