Tri Pointe Homes Reports Q2 2025 Results: 1,326 New Home Deliveries, $879.8 Million in Sales Revenue, and $100 Million Stock Repurchase Authorized

Tri Pointe Homes reported Q2 2025 results: 1,326 home deliveries, $879.8 million in revenue, and $100 million stock buyback.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for 2025, revealing new home deliveries of 1,326 and home sales revenue of $879.8 million, down from $1.1 billion year-over-year. The company posted a net income of $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $118 million last year. In response to market conditions, the board authorized an additional $50 million stock repurchase, raising the total authorization to $300 million. The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio stands at 21.7%, while the revolving credit facility has been increased to $850 million and extended to 2030. Despite a challenging market, CEO Doug Bauer expressed confidence in the company's positioning for long-term growth and noted strategic focus on margin discipline and capital efficiency. The outlook for the third quarter anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average price of $675,000 to $685,000.

Potential Positives

Tri Pointe Homes demonstrated financial discipline by repurchasing $100 million of common stock, enhancing shareholder value amidst macroeconomic challenges.

The company's homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio remained stable at 21.7%, indicating a strong balance sheet and prudent financial management.

Increased liquidity of $1.4 billion, bolstered by a higher revolving credit facility of $850 million extended to 2030, positions the company well for future growth and operational flexibility.

Despite a decrease in home sales revenue, the average sales price of homes delivered remained relatively stable, indicating resilience in pricing strategy and product strength.

Potential Negatives

Net income available to common stockholders decreased significantly to $60.7 million from $118.0 million, a drop of 48.5% year-over-year.

Home sales revenue fell 22.3% to $879.8 million, compared to $1.1 billion in the previous year, indicating a substantial decline in sales performance.

The cancellation rate of new home orders increased to 13% from 9%, reflecting a potential decrease in buyer confidence and market demand.

FAQ

What were Tri Pointe Homes' new home deliveries for Q2 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,326 new homes in the second quarter of 2025.

What was the home sales revenue reported for Q2 2025?

The home sales revenue for Q2 2025 was $879.8 million.

How much common stock did Tri Pointe Homes repurchase?

The company repurchased $100 million of common stock in the second quarter of 2025.

What is Tri Pointe Homes' debt-to-capital ratio as of June 30, 2025?

The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio is 21.7% as of June 30, 2025.

What is the expected home delivery range for Tri Pointe Homes in Q3 2025?

The company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes in Q3 2025.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $300 million.







Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2024









Home sales revenue of $879.8 million compared to $1.1 billion





New home deliveries of 1,326 homes compared to 1,700 homes





Average sales price of homes delivered of $664,000 compared to $666,000







Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.2%*







Net new home orders of 1,131 compared to 1,651



Active selling communities averaged 149.8 compared to 152.5





Net new home orders per average selling community were 7.6 orders (2.5 monthly) compared to 10.8 orders (3.6 monthly)





Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 9%







Backlog units at quarter end of 1,520 homes compared to 2,692





Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $2.0 billion





Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $776,000 compared to $743,000







Repurchased 3,187,982 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.37 for an aggregate dollar amount of $100.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025



Increased the maximum amount of our revolving credit facility from $750 million to $850 million and extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility to June 2030



Ended the second quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $622.6 million and $785.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility







“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another solid quarter, meeting our revenue and earnings guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we closed 1,326 homes at an average sales price of $664,000, generating $880 million in home sales revenue. Our homebuilding gross margin of 22.1%*, adjusted to exclude the impact of an inventory-related charge, reflects continued pricing discipline, product strength, and cost control. These results highlight our team’s ability to execute in a complex market environment. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, also excluding the inventory-related charge, were $68.7 million* and $0.77*, respectively.”





Mr. Bauer continued, “While policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to impact buyer sentiment, the long-term outlook for housing remains constructive, supported by structural undersupply and favorable demographics. We are actively managing through near-term volatility with targeted incentives, balanced spec inventory, and disciplined land investments. Our strong balance sheet, with $1.4 billion in liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of only 8.0%*, enables us to advance our growth initiatives without compromising our financial strength. With an experienced team, a scalable platform, and a differentiated brand, Tri Pointe is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”





“We remain confident in the resilience of housing demand and in our long-term business strategy,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational focus, centered on margin discipline, capital efficiency, and customer satisfaction, is enabling us to navigate today’s environment while positioning for future upside. Our expansion into Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas continues to progress on schedule, and we are deploying capital into these high-potential markets with scalable, efficient operating models. Coupled with opportunistic share repurchases and strategic land investments, we are driving returns and laying the foundation for sustained growth.”









Outlook







For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be approximately 27.0%.





For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,200 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% (excluding an $11.0 million inventory-related charge recorded in the second quarter) for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% and 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.







Stock Repurchase Program







On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of July 23, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 3,187,982 shares of common stock for approximately $175.0 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $300 million through December 31, 2025. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.







Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at





www.TriPointeHomes.com





. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13754565. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.







About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.







One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit



TriPointeHomes.com



.







KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change

















2025





















2024

















Change













% Change











Operating Data:





(unaudited)









Home sales revenue





$





879,832













$





1,133,008













$





(253,176





)









(22.3)%









$





1,600,618













$





2,051,361













$





(450,743





)









(22.0)%









Homebuilding gross margin





$





183,202













$





267,327













$





(84,125





)









(31.5)%









$





355,715













$





478,376













$





(122,661





)









(25.6)%









Homebuilding gross margin %









20.8





%













23.6





%









(2.8)%





















22.2





%













23.3





%









(1.1)%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*









25.2





%













27.1





%









(1.9)%





















26.1





%













26.8





%









(0.7)%

















SG&A expense





$





110,974













$





124,551













$





(13,577





)









(10.9)%









$





211,591













$





226,103













$





(14,512





)









(6.4)%









SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue









12.6





%













11.0





%













1.6





%





















13.2





%













11.0





%













2.2





%

















Net income available to common stockholders





$





60,748













$





118,002













$





(57,254





)









(48.5)%









$





124,784













$





217,057













$





(92,273





)









(42.5)%









Adjusted EBITDA*





$





139,322













$





215,998













$





(76,676





)









(35.5)%









$





265,020













$





391,891













$





(126,871





)









(32.4)%









Interest incurred





$





20,374













$





30,378













$





(10,004





)









(32.9)%









$





41,693













$





66,534













$





(24,841





)









(37.3)%









Interest in cost of home sales





$





25,578













$





38,994













$





(13,416





)









(34.4)%









$





48,613













$





69,643













$





(21,030





)









(30.2)%













































































Other Data:





































































Net new home orders









1,131

















1,651

















(520





)









(31.5)%













2,369

















3,465

















(1,096





)









(31.6)%









New homes delivered









1,326

















1,700

















(374





)









(22.0)%













2,366

















3,093

















(727





)









(23.5)%









Average sales price of homes delivered





$





664













$





666













$





(2





)









(0.3)%









$





677













$





663













$





14













2.1





%









Cancellation rate









13





%













9





%













4





%





















12





%













8





%













4





%

















Average selling communities









149.8

















152.5

















(2.7





)









(1.8)%













147.7

















152.7

















(5.0





)









(3.3)%









Selling communities at end of period









151

















153

















(2





)









(1.3)%









































Backlog (estimated dollar value)





$





1,179,715













$





1,999,852













$





(820,137





)









(41.0)%









































Backlog (homes)









1,520

















2,692

















(1,172





)









(43.5)%









































Average sales price in backlog





$





776













$





743













$





33













4.4%



















































































































June 30,













December 31,





































































2025





















2024

















Change













% Change











































Balance Sheet Data:





(unaudited)

































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





622,642













$





970,045













$





(347,403





)









(35.8)%









































Real estate inventories





$





3,301,302













$





3,153,459













$





147,843













4.7%









































Lots owned or controlled









34,025

















36,490

















(2,465





)









(6.8)%









































Homes under construction



(1)











2,798

















2,386

















412













17.3%









































Homes completed, unsold









422

















464

















(42





)









(9.1)%









































Total homebuilding debt





$





909,974













$





917,504













$





(7,530





)









(0.8)%









































Stockholders’ equity





$





3,289,961













$





3,335,710













$





(45,749





)









(1.4)%









































Book capitalization





$





4,199,935













$





4,253,214













$





(53,279





)









(1.3)%









































Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital









21.7





%













21.6





%













0.1





%

















































Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*









8.0





%









(1.6)%













9.6





%

















































__________











(1)







Homes under construction included 59 and 43 models as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.









*





See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”



































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



































June 30,













December 31,

















2025













2024













Assets







(unaudited)

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





622,642









$





970,045









Receivables









165,716













111,613









Real estate inventories









3,301,302













3,153,459









Investments in unconsolidated entities









194,089













173,924









Mortgage loans held for sale









104,862













115,001









Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









156,603













156,603









Deferred tax assets, net









45,975













45,975









Other assets









206,653













164,495









Total assets





$





4,797,842









$





4,891,115































Liabilities























Accounts payable





$





81,448









$





68,228









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









417,304













465,563









Loans payable









262,921













270,970









Senior notes









647,053













646,534









Mortgage repurchase facilities









99,022













104,098









Total liabilities









1,507,748













1,555,393





























Commitments and contingencies











































Equity























Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—













—









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 87,506,511 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









875













925









Additional paid-in capital









—













—









Retained earnings









3,289,086













3,334,785









Total stockholders’ equity









3,289,961













3,335,710









Noncontrolling interests









133













12









Total equity









3,290,094













3,335,722









Total liabilities and equity





$





4,797,842









$





4,891,115



















































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





(unaudited)



































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Homebuilding:







































Home sales revenue





$





879,832













$





1,133,008













$





1,600,618













$





2,051,361













Land and lot sales revenue









3,364

















4,160

















5,185

















11,228













Other operations revenue









814

















782

















1,634

















1,569













Total revenues









884,010

















1,137,950

















1,607,437

















2,064,158













Cost of home sales









696,630

















865,681

















1,244,903

















1,572,985













Cost of land and lot sales









3,253

















3,841

















4,994

















9,598













Other operations expense









793

















765

















1,587

















1,530













Sales and marketing









50,171

















56,804

















93,113

















107,028













General and administrative









60,803

















67,747

















118,478

















119,075













Homebuilding income from operations









72,360

















143,112

















144,362

















253,942













Equity in income of unconsolidated entities









471

















99

















966

















156













Other income, net









7,174

















9,934

















16,303

















25,160













Homebuilding income before income taxes









80,005

















153,145

















161,631

















279,258















Financial Services:







































Revenues









18,403

















16,974

















35,904

















30,168













Expenses









14,058

















10,890

















26,675

















19,617













Financial services income before income taxes









4,345

















6,084

















9,229

















10,551















Income before income taxes











84,350

















159,229

















170,860

















289,809













Provision for income taxes









(23,640





)













(41,227





)













(46,133





)













(72,811





)









Net income









60,710

















118,002

















124,727

















216,998













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









38

















—

















57

















59













Net income available to common stockholders





$





60,748













$





118,002













$





124,784













$





217,057













Earnings per share





































Basic





$





0.68













$





1.25













$





1.38













$





2.29













Diluted





$





0.68













$





1.25













$





1.38













$





2.28













Weighted average shares outstanding





































Basic









88,914,413

















94,059,037

















90,269,159

















94,645,676













Diluted









89,234,359

















94,740,019

















90,648,492

















95,305,469































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024

















New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered













Average









Sales









Price











Arizona





152









$





773









140









$





712









291









$





773









277









$





724









California





345













698









570













762









633













721









987













766









Nevada





82













593









117













646









124













586









230













665









Washington





61













1,036









74













875









113













1,030









127













886









West total





640













735









901













748









1,161













750









1,621













754









Colorado





50













635









53













675









68













647









95













703









Texas





431













536









475













556









790













543









915













553









Central total





481













546









528













568









858













551









1,010













567









Carolinas(1)





120













498









208













489









205













507









382













477









Washington D.C. Area(2)





85













1,025









63













904









142













1,076









80













937









East total





205













717









271













586









347













740









462













556









Total





1,326









$





664









1,700









$





666









2,366









$





677









3,093









$





663



















































































Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,

















2025













2024













2025













2024

















Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders













Average









Selling









Communities











Arizona





84













16.5









182













15.2









207













15.3









338













13.6









California





309













36.5









576













42.2









662













37.2









1,189













44.1









Nevada





75













10.0









118













8.3









175













10.0









272













8.9









Washington





55













5.8









77













5.8









123













5.3









184













5.7









West total





523













68.8









953













71.5









1,167













67.8









1,983













72.3









Colorado





37













9.8









25













10.5









69













9.9









72













10.7









Texas





386













51.2









441













52.5









767













50.7









924













52.4









Central total





423













61.0









466













63.0









836













60.6









996













63.1









Carolinas(1)





109













13.0









130













11.5









215













11.9









309













11.4









Washington D.C. Area(2)





76













7.0









102













6.5









151













7.4









177













5.9









East total





185













20.0









232













18.0









366













19.3









486













17.3









Total





1,131













149.8









1,651













152.5









2,369













147.7









3,465













152.7























(1)







Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.











(2)







Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.



































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



































As of June 30, 2025













As of June 30, 2024

















Backlog









Units













Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price













Backlog









Units













Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price











Arizona





221









$





179,643









$





813









320









$





245,870









$





768









California





370













267,974













724









900













724,667













805









Nevada





112













75,837













677









173













100,881













583









Washington





110













158,796













1,444









147













138,919













945









West total





813













682,250













839









1,540













1,210,337













786









Colorado





16













11,459













716









25













18,664













747









Texas





434













260,516













600









715













428,420













599









Central total





450













271,975













604









740













447,084













604









Carolinas(1)





97













50,724













523









209













115,638













553









Washington D.C. Area(2)





160













174,766













1,092









203













226,793













1,117









East total





257













225,490













877









412













342,431













831









Total





1,520









$





1,179,715









$





776









2,692









$





1,999,852









$





743



































































June 30,













December 31,

















































2025













2024













































Lots Owned or Controlled:























































Arizona





1,810













2,099









































California





9,652













10,291









































Nevada





1,204













1,437









































Washington





484













597









































West total





13,150













14,424









































Colorado





1,342













1,561









































Texas





12,885













12,711









































Utah





405













1,006









































Central total





14,632













15,278









































Carolinas(1)





4,279













5,004









































Florida





542













252









































Washington D.C. Area(2)





1,422













1,532









































East total





6,243













6,788









































Total





34,025













36,490



































































































June 30,













December 31,

















































2025













2024













































Lots by Ownership Type:























































Lots owned





16,523













16,609









































Lots controlled (3)





17,502













19,881









































Total





34,025













36,490





















































(1)





Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.









(2)





Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.









(3)





As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,739 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(unaudited)





In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.















Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















%

















2024

















%















(dollars in thousands)









Home sales revenue





$





879,832













100.0





%









$





1,133,008













100.0





%









Cost of home sales









696,630













79.2





%













865,681













76.4





%









Homebuilding gross margin









183,202













20.8





%













267,327













23.6





%









Add: interest in cost of home sales









25,578













2.9





%













38,994













3.4





%









Add: impairments and lot option abandonments









13,096













1.5





%













968













0.1





%









Adjusted homebuilding gross margin





$





221,876













25.2





%









$





307,289













27.1





%









Homebuilding gross margin percentage









20.8





%





















23.6





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage









25.2





%





















27.1





%



































Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















%

















2024

















%











Home sales revenue





$





1,600,618













100.0





%









$





2,051,361













100.0





%









Cost of home sales









1,244,903













77.8





%













1,572,985













76.7





%









Homebuilding gross margin









355,715













22.2





%













478,376













23.3





%









Add: interest in cost of home sales









48,613













3.0





%













69,643













3.4





%









Add: impairments and lot option abandonments









14,169













0.9





%













1,370













0.1





%









Adjusted homebuilding gross margin



(1)







$





418,497













26.1





%









$





549,389













26.8





%









Homebuilding gross margin percentage









22.2





%





















23.3





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage



(1)











26.1





%





















26.8





%























































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)





The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.















June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024











Loans payable





$





262,921













$





270,970













Senior notes









647,053

















646,534













Mortgage repurchase facilities









99,022

















104,098













Total debt









1,008,996

















1,021,602













Less: mortgage repurchase facilities









(99,022





)













(104,098





)









Total homebuilding debt









909,974

















917,504













Stockholders’ equity









3,289,961

















3,335,710













Total capital





$





4,199,935













$





4,253,214













Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)









21.7





%













21.6





%





























Total homebuilding debt





$





909,974













$





917,504













Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(622,642





)













(970,045





)









Net homebuilding debt









287,332

















(52,541





)









Stockholders’ equity









3,289,961

















3,335,710













Net capital





$





3,577,293













$





3,283,169













Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)









8.0





%









(1.6)%









__________











(1)







The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.











(2)







The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)





The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

















As Reported













Adjustments













Adjusted













As Reported













Adjustments













Adjusted













Gross Margin Reconciliation







(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









Home sales revenue





$





879,832













$





—













$





879,832













$





1,600,618













$





—













$





1,600,618













Cost of home sales









696,630

















(11,000





)





(1





)









685,630

















1,244,903

















(11,000





)





(1





)









1,233,903













Homebuilding gross margin





$





183,202













$





11,000













$





194,202













$





355,715













$





11,000













$





366,715













Homebuilding gross margin percentage









20.8





%













1.3





%













22.1





%













22.2





%













0.7





%













22.9





%































































Income Reconciliation























































Income before income taxes





$





84,350













$





11,000









(1





)





$





95,350













$





170,860













$





11,000









(1





)





$





181,860













Provision for income taxes









(23,640





)













(3,083





)





(2





)









(26,723





)













(46,133





)













(2,970





)





(2





)









(49,103





)









Net income









60,710

















7,917

















68,627

















124,727

















8,030

















132,757













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









38

















—

















38

















57

















—

















57













Net income available to common stockholders





$





60,748













$





7,917













$





68,665













$





124,784













$





8,030













$





132,814













Earnings per share





















































Diluted





$





0.68













$





0.09













$





0.77













$





1.38













$





0.09













$





1.47













Weighted average shares outstanding





















































Diluted









89,234,359

























89,234,359

















90,648,492

























90,648,492

































































Effective tax rate









28.0





%





















28.0





%













27.0





%





















27.0





%









__________









(1)





Comprises an $11.0 million inventory impairment charge.









(2)





Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)





The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.















Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















(in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders





$





60,748













$





118,002













$





124,784













$





217,057













Interest expense:





































Interest incurred









20,374

















30,378

















41,693

















66,534













Interest capitalized









(20,374





)













(30,378





)













(41,693





)













(66,534





)









Amortization of interest in cost of sales









25,578

















39,164

















48,731

















70,010













Provision for income taxes









23,640

















41,227

















46,133

















72,811













Depreciation and amortization









7,657

















7,697

















15,044

















15,024













EBITDA









117,623

















206,090

















234,692

















374,902













Amortization of stock-based compensation









8,603

















8,940

















16,159

















15,619













Impairments and lot option abandonments









13,096

















968

















14,169

















1,370













Adjusted EBITDA





$





139,322













$





215,998













$





265,020













$





391,891











