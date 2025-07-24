Stocks
TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Reports Q2 2025 Results: 1,326 New Home Deliveries, $879.8 Million in Sales Revenue, and $100 Million Stock Repurchase Authorized

July 24, 2025 — 06:13 am EDT

Tri Pointe Homes reported Q2 2025 results: 1,326 home deliveries, $879.8 million in revenue, and $100 million stock buyback.

Quiver AI Summary

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for 2025, revealing new home deliveries of 1,326 and home sales revenue of $879.8 million, down from $1.1 billion year-over-year. The company posted a net income of $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $118 million last year. In response to market conditions, the board authorized an additional $50 million stock repurchase, raising the total authorization to $300 million. The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio stands at 21.7%, while the revolving credit facility has been increased to $850 million and extended to 2030. Despite a challenging market, CEO Doug Bauer expressed confidence in the company's positioning for long-term growth and noted strategic focus on margin discipline and capital efficiency. The outlook for the third quarter anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average price of $675,000 to $685,000.

Potential Positives

  • Tri Pointe Homes demonstrated financial discipline by repurchasing $100 million of common stock, enhancing shareholder value amidst macroeconomic challenges.
  • The company's homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio remained stable at 21.7%, indicating a strong balance sheet and prudent financial management.
  • Increased liquidity of $1.4 billion, bolstered by a higher revolving credit facility of $850 million extended to 2030, positions the company well for future growth and operational flexibility.
  • Despite a decrease in home sales revenue, the average sales price of homes delivered remained relatively stable, indicating resilience in pricing strategy and product strength.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income available to common stockholders decreased significantly to $60.7 million from $118.0 million, a drop of 48.5% year-over-year.
  • Home sales revenue fell 22.3% to $879.8 million, compared to $1.1 billion in the previous year, indicating a substantial decline in sales performance.
  • The cancellation rate of new home orders increased to 13% from 9%, reflecting a potential decrease in buyer confidence and market demand.

FAQ

What were Tri Pointe Homes' new home deliveries for Q2 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,326 new homes in the second quarter of 2025.

What was the home sales revenue reported for Q2 2025?

The home sales revenue for Q2 2025 was $879.8 million.

How much common stock did Tri Pointe Homes repurchase?

The company repurchased $100 million of common stock in the second quarter of 2025.

What is Tri Pointe Homes' debt-to-capital ratio as of June 30, 2025?

The homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio is 21.7% as of June 30, 2025.

What is the expected home delivery range for Tri Pointe Homes in Q3 2025?

The company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes in Q3 2025.

$TPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOUGLAS F. BAUER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 120,287 shares for an estimated $3,626,653

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

$TPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Kenneth Zener from Seaport Global set a target price of $41.0 on 03/06/2025
  • Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $43.0 on 02/19/2025
  • Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $42.0 on 02/19/2025

Full Release




-New Home Deliveries of 1,326-




-Home Sales Revenue of $879.8 Million-




-Repurchased $100 Million of Common Stock-




-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.7%-




-Increased Credit Facility to a Total of $850 Million and Extended Revolver Maturity to 2030-



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of common stock under its existing stock repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”), increasing the aggregate authorization under the Repurchase Program from $250 million to $300 million.




Results and Operational Data for Second Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Second Quarter 2024




  • Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $118.0 million, or $1.25 per diluted share. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $68.7 million, or $0.77* per diluted share.


  • Home sales revenue of $879.8 million compared to $1.1 billion


    • New home deliveries of 1,326 homes compared to 1,700 homes


    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $664,000 compared to $666,000




  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.8% compared to 23.6%. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $11.0 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.1%*.


    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 25.2%*




  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.6% compared to 11.0%


  • Net new home orders of 1,131 compared to 1,651


  • Active selling communities averaged 149.8 compared to 152.5


    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 7.6 orders (2.5 monthly) compared to 10.8 orders (3.6 monthly)


    • Cancellation rate of 13% compared to 9%




  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,520 homes compared to 2,692


    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.2 billion compared to $2.0 billion


    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $776,000 compared to $743,000




  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.7% and 8.0%*, respectively, as of June 30, 2025


  • Repurchased 3,187,982 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $31.37 for an aggregate dollar amount of $100.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025


  • Increased the maximum amount of our revolving credit facility from $750 million to $850 million and extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility to June 2030


  • Ended the second quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.4 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $622.6 million and $785.7 million of availability under our revolving credit facility



“Tri Pointe Homes delivered another solid quarter, meeting our revenue and earnings guidance despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “In the second quarter, we closed 1,326 homes at an average sales price of $664,000, generating $880 million in home sales revenue. Our homebuilding gross margin of 22.1%*, adjusted to exclude the impact of an inventory-related charge, reflects continued pricing discipline, product strength, and cost control. These results highlight our team’s ability to execute in a complex market environment. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS, also excluding the inventory-related charge, were $68.7 million* and $0.77*, respectively.”



Mr. Bauer continued, “While policy uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to impact buyer sentiment, the long-term outlook for housing remains constructive, supported by structural undersupply and favorable demographics. We are actively managing through near-term volatility with targeted incentives, balanced spec inventory, and disciplined land investments. Our strong balance sheet, with $1.4 billion in liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of only 8.0%*, enables us to advance our growth initiatives without compromising our financial strength. With an experienced team, a scalable platform, and a differentiated brand, Tri Pointe is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and deliver lasting value to our stockholders.”



“We remain confident in the resilience of housing demand and in our long-term business strategy,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our operational focus, centered on margin discipline, capital efficiency, and customer satisfaction, is enabling us to navigate today’s environment while positioning for future upside. Our expansion into Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas continues to progress on schedule, and we are deploying capital into these high-potential markets with scalable, efficient operating models. Coupled with opportunistic share repurchases and strategic land investments, we are driving returns and laying the foundation for sustained growth.”












*
See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





Outlook



For the third quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,000 and 1,100 homes at an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0% for the third quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 13.0% to 14.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the third quarter to be approximately 27.0%.



For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,200 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% (excluding an $11.0 million inventory-related charge recorded in the second quarter) for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.0% and 13.0%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.




Stock Repurchase Program



On July 23, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $50 million of Company common stock pursuant to its Repurchase Program. As of July 23, 2025, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 3,187,982 shares of common stock for approximately $175.0 million pursuant to the Repurchase Program. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $300 million through December 31, 2025. Purchases of common stock pursuant to the Repurchase Program may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated under the Repurchase Program to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Company management will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company’s common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.




Earnings Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at


www.TriPointeHomes.com


. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13754565. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.




About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.



One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit

TriPointeHomes.com

.




Forward-Looking Stateme


nts




Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our busine


ss.




Investor Relations Contact:





InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com


, 949-478-8696




Media Contact:



Carol Ruiz,


cruiz@newgroundco.com


, 310-437-0045












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024



Change


% Change



2025




2024



Change


% Change

Operating Data:
(unaudited)

Home sales revenue
$
879,832


$
1,133,008


$
(253,176
)

(22.3)%

$
1,600,618


$
2,051,361


$
(450,743
)

(22.0)%

Homebuilding gross margin
$
183,202


$
267,327


$
(84,125
)

(31.5)%

$
355,715


$
478,376


$
(122,661
)

(25.6)%

Homebuilding gross margin %

20.8
%


23.6
%

(2.8)%




22.2
%


23.3
%

(1.1)%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*

25.2
%


27.1
%

(1.9)%




26.1
%


26.8
%

(0.7)%


SG&A expense
$
110,974


$
124,551


$
(13,577
)

(10.9)%

$
211,591


$
226,103


$
(14,512
)

(6.4)%

SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue

12.6
%


11.0
%


1.6
%




13.2
%


11.0
%


2.2
%


Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748


$
118,002


$
(57,254
)

(48.5)%

$
124,784


$
217,057


$
(92,273
)

(42.5)%

Adjusted EBITDA*
$
139,322


$
215,998


$
(76,676
)

(35.5)%

$
265,020


$
391,891


$
(126,871
)

(32.4)%

Interest incurred
$
20,374


$
30,378


$
(10,004
)

(32.9)%

$
41,693


$
66,534


$
(24,841
)

(37.3)%

Interest in cost of home sales
$
25,578


$
38,994


$
(13,416
)

(34.4)%

$
48,613


$
69,643


$
(21,030
)

(30.2)%

















Other Data:















Net new home orders

1,131



1,651



(520
)

(31.5)%


2,369



3,465



(1,096
)

(31.6)%

New homes delivered

1,326



1,700



(374
)

(22.0)%


2,366



3,093



(727
)

(23.5)%

Average sales price of homes delivered
$
664


$
666


$
(2
)

(0.3)%

$
677


$
663


$
14


2.1
%

Cancellation rate

13
%


9
%


4
%




12
%


8
%


4
%


Average selling communities

149.8



152.5



(2.7
)

(1.8)%


147.7



152.7



(5.0
)

(3.3)%

Selling communities at end of period

151



153



(2
)

(1.3)%








Backlog (estimated dollar value)
$
1,179,715


$
1,999,852


$
(820,137
)

(41.0)%








Backlog (homes)

1,520



2,692



(1,172
)

(43.5)%








Average sales price in backlog
$
776


$
743


$
33


4.4%


























June 30,


December 31,















2025




2024



Change


% Change








Balance Sheet Data:
(unaudited)














Cash and cash equivalents
$
622,642


$
970,045


$
(347,403
)

(35.8)%








Real estate inventories
$
3,301,302


$
3,153,459


$
147,843


4.7%








Lots owned or controlled

34,025



36,490



(2,465
)

(6.8)%








Homes under construction

(1)

2,798



2,386



412


17.3%








Homes completed, unsold

422



464



(42
)

(9.1)%








Total homebuilding debt
$
909,974


$
917,504


$
(7,530
)

(0.8)%








Stockholders’ equity
$
3,289,961


$
3,335,710


$
(45,749
)

(1.4)%








Book capitalization
$
4,199,935


$
4,253,214


$
(53,279
)

(1.3)%








Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital

21.7
%


21.6
%


0.1
%










Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*

8.0
%

(1.6)%


9.6
%











__________

















(1)
Homes under construction included 59 and 43 models as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

*
See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”















































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024


Assets
(unaudited)


Cash and cash equivalents
$
622,642

$
970,045

Receivables

165,716


111,613

Real estate inventories

3,301,302


3,153,459

Investments in unconsolidated entities

194,089


173,924

Mortgage loans held for sale

104,862


115,001

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

156,603


156,603

Deferred tax assets, net

45,975


45,975

Other assets

206,653


164,495

Total assets
$
4,797,842

$
4,891,115






Liabilities



Accounts payable
$
81,448

$
68,228

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

417,304


465,563

Loans payable

262,921


270,970

Senior notes

647,053


646,534

Mortgage repurchase facilities

99,022


104,098

Total liabilities

1,507,748


1,555,393





Commitments and contingencies








Equity



Stockholders’ equity:



Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 87,506,511 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

875


925

Additional paid-in capital







Retained earnings

3,289,086


3,334,785

Total stockholders’ equity

3,289,961


3,335,710

Noncontrolling interests

133


12

Total equity

3,290,094


3,335,722

Total liabilities and equity
$
4,797,842

$
4,891,115











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


Homebuilding:







Home sales revenue
$
879,832


$
1,133,008


$
1,600,618


$
2,051,361

Land and lot sales revenue

3,364



4,160



5,185



11,228

Other operations revenue

814



782



1,634



1,569

Total revenues

884,010



1,137,950



1,607,437



2,064,158

Cost of home sales

696,630



865,681



1,244,903



1,572,985

Cost of land and lot sales

3,253



3,841



4,994



9,598

Other operations expense

793



765



1,587



1,530

Sales and marketing

50,171



56,804



93,113



107,028

General and administrative

60,803



67,747



118,478



119,075

Homebuilding income from operations

72,360



143,112



144,362



253,942

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

471



99



966



156

Other income, net

7,174



9,934



16,303



25,160

Homebuilding income before income taxes

80,005



153,145



161,631



279,258


Financial Services:







Revenues

18,403



16,974



35,904



30,168

Expenses

14,058



10,890



26,675



19,617

Financial services income before income taxes

4,345



6,084



9,229



10,551


Income before income taxes

84,350



159,229



170,860



289,809

Provision for income taxes

(23,640
)


(41,227
)


(46,133
)


(72,811
)

Net income

60,710



118,002



124,727



216,998

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

38








57



59

Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748


$
118,002


$
124,784


$
217,057

Earnings per share







Basic
$
0.68


$
1.25


$
1.38


$
2.29

Diluted
$
0.68


$
1.25


$
1.38


$
2.28

Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

88,914,413



94,059,037



90,269,159



94,645,676

Diluted

89,234,359



94,740,019



90,648,492



95,305,469







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)







Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona
152

$
773

140

$
712

291

$
773

277

$
724

California
345


698

570


762

633


721

987


766

Nevada
82


593

117


646

124


586

230


665

Washington
61


1,036

74


875

113


1,030

127


886

West total
640


735

901


748

1,161


750

1,621


754

Colorado
50


635

53


675

68


647

95


703

Texas
431


536

475


556

790


543

915


553

Central total
481


546

528


568

858


551

1,010


567

Carolinas(1)
120


498

208


489

205


507

382


477

Washington D.C. Area(2)
85


1,025

63


904

142


1,076

80


937

East total
205


717

271


586

347


740

462


556

Total
1,326

$
664

1,700

$
666

2,366

$
677

3,093

$
663



















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities

Arizona
84


16.5

182


15.2

207


15.3

338


13.6

California
309


36.5

576


42.2

662


37.2

1,189


44.1

Nevada
75


10.0

118


8.3

175


10.0

272


8.9

Washington
55


5.8

77


5.8

123


5.3

184


5.7

West total
523


68.8

953


71.5

1,167


67.8

1,983


72.3

Colorado
37


9.8

25


10.5

69


9.9

72


10.7

Texas
386


51.2

441


52.5

767


50.7

924


52.4

Central total
423


61.0

466


63.0

836


60.6

996


63.1

Carolinas(1)
109


13.0

130


11.5

215


11.9

309


11.4

Washington D.C. Area(2)
76


7.0

102


6.5

151


7.4

177


5.9

East total
185


20.0

232


18.0

366


19.3

486


17.3

Total
1,131


149.8

1,651


152.5

2,369


147.7

3,465


152.7




















(1)
Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.


(2)
Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)







As of June 30, 2025


As of June 30, 2024



Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price


Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona
221

$
179,643

$
813

320

$
245,870

$
768

California
370


267,974


724

900


724,667


805

Nevada
112


75,837


677

173


100,881


583

Washington
110


158,796


1,444

147


138,919


945

West total
813


682,250


839

1,540


1,210,337


786

Colorado
16


11,459


716

25


18,664


747

Texas
434


260,516


600

715


428,420


599

Central total
450


271,975


604

740


447,084


604

Carolinas(1)
97


50,724


523

209


115,638


553

Washington D.C. Area(2)
160


174,766


1,092

203


226,793


1,117

East total
257


225,490


877

412


342,431


831

Total
1,520

$
1,179,715

$
776

2,692

$
1,999,852

$
743















June 30,


December 31,










2025


2024









Lots Owned or Controlled:











Arizona
1,810


2,099








California
9,652


10,291








Nevada
1,204


1,437








Washington
484


597








West total
13,150


14,424








Colorado
1,342


1,561








Texas
12,885


12,711








Utah
405


1,006








Central total
14,632


15,278








Carolinas(1)
4,279


5,004








Florida
542


252








Washington D.C. Area(2)
1,422


1,532








East total
6,243


6,788








Total
34,025


36,490






















June 30,


December 31,










2025


2024









Lots by Ownership Type:











Lots owned
16,523


16,609








Lots controlled (3)
17,502


19,881








Total
34,025


36,490






























(1)
Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.

(2)
Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

(3)
As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,739 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(unaudited)



In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended June 30,




2025



%



2024



%


(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue
$
879,832


100.0
%

$
1,133,008


100.0
%

Cost of home sales

696,630


79.2
%


865,681


76.4
%

Homebuilding gross margin

183,202


20.8
%


267,327


23.6
%

Add:  interest in cost of home sales

25,578


2.9
%


38,994


3.4
%

Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments

13,096


1.5
%


968


0.1
%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
$
221,876


25.2
%

$
307,289


27.1
%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

20.8
%




23.6
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

25.2
%




27.1
%


































































































































































Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



%



2024



%

Home sales revenue
$
1,600,618


100.0
%

$
2,051,361


100.0
%

Cost of home sales

1,244,903


77.8
%


1,572,985


76.7
%

Homebuilding gross margin

355,715


22.2
%


478,376


23.3
%

Add:  interest in cost of home sales

48,613


3.0
%


69,643


3.4
%

Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments

14,169


0.9
%


1,370


0.1
%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin

(1)
$
418,497


26.1
%

$
549,389


26.8
%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

22.2
%




23.3
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage

(1)

26.1
%




26.8
%












RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Loans payable
$
262,921


$
270,970

Senior notes

647,053



646,534

Mortgage repurchase facilities

99,022



104,098

Total debt

1,008,996



1,021,602

Less: mortgage repurchase facilities

(99,022
)


(104,098
)

Total homebuilding debt

909,974



917,504

Stockholders’ equity

3,289,961



3,335,710

Total capital
$
4,199,935


$
4,253,214

Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)

21.7
%


21.6
%





Total homebuilding debt
$
909,974


$
917,504

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(622,642
)


(970,045
)

Net homebuilding debt

287,332



(52,541
)

Stockholders’ equity

3,289,961



3,335,710

Net capital
$
3,577,293


$
3,283,169

Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)

8.0
%

(1.6)%


__________

















(1)
The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.


(2)
The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



As Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


As Reported


Adjustments


Adjusted


Gross Margin Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Home sales revenue
$
879,832


$




$
879,832


$
1,600,618


$




$
1,600,618

Cost of home sales

696,630



(11,000
)
(1
)

685,630



1,244,903



(11,000
)
(1
)

1,233,903

Homebuilding gross margin
$
183,202


$
11,000


$
194,202


$
355,715


$
11,000


$
366,715

Homebuilding gross margin percentage

20.8
%


1.3
%


22.1
%


22.2
%


0.7
%


22.9
%














Income Reconciliation











Income before income taxes
$
84,350


$
11,000

(1
)
$
95,350


$
170,860


$
11,000

(1
)
$
181,860

Provision for income taxes

(23,640
)


(3,083
)
(2
)

(26,723
)


(46,133
)


(2,970
)
(2
)

(49,103
)

Net income

60,710



7,917



68,627



124,727



8,030



132,757

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

38








38



57








57

Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748


$
7,917


$
68,665


$
124,784


$
8,030


$
132,814

Earnings per share











Diluted
$
0.68


$
0.09


$
0.77


$
1.38


$
0.09


$
1.47

Weighted average shares outstanding











Diluted

89,234,359





89,234,359



90,648,492





90,648,492













Effective tax rate

28.0
%




28.0
%


27.0
%




27.0
%


__________
















(1)
Comprises an $11.0 million inventory impairment charge.

(2)
Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


(in thousands)

Net income available to common stockholders
$
60,748


$
118,002


$
124,784


$
217,057

Interest expense:







Interest incurred

20,374



30,378



41,693



66,534

Interest capitalized

(20,374
)


(30,378
)


(41,693
)


(66,534
)

Amortization of interest in cost of sales

25,578



39,164



48,731



70,010

Provision for income taxes

23,640



41,227



46,133



72,811

Depreciation and amortization

7,657



7,697



15,044



15,024

EBITDA

117,623



206,090



234,692



374,902

Amortization of stock-based compensation

8,603



8,940



16,159



15,619

Impairments and lot option abandonments

13,096



968



14,169



1,370

Adjusted EBITDA
$
139,322


$
215,998


$
265,020


$
391,891





This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

