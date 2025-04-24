Tri Pointe Homes Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 1,040 Home Deliveries and $720.8 Million in Sales Revenue

Tri Pointe Homes reports Q1 2025 results: 1,040 homes delivered, $720.8 million in revenue, and $0.70 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported its first quarter results for 2025, delivering 1,040 homes with total home sales revenue of $720.8 million and a gross margin percentage of 23.9%. The company's diluted earnings per share were $0.70, reflecting a decrease from the previous year's $1.03 per share. Executives noted a strong operational performance amid challenging economic and political conditions, while also acknowledging a decline in demand leading to fewer new home orders and deliveries compared to the prior year. The company maintained a solid financial position with a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 21.6%. Looking ahead, Tri Pointe Homes anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes in the second quarter, with a similar focus on maintaining operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

New home deliveries of 1,040 and home sales revenue of $720.8 million indicate continued operational capabilities despite market challenges.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage improved to 23.9%, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion in total liquidity, including significant cash reserves, positions the company for growth and stability.

The company successfully repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock, demonstrating confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net new home orders decreased significantly by 31.8%, from 1,814 in Q1 2024 to 1,238 in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in demand.

Net income available to common stockholders dropped 35.4% compared to the previous year, from $99.1 million to $64 million, reflecting diminished profitability.

The cancellation rate of 10% increased from 7% in the prior year, suggesting potential issues with customer satisfaction or market confidence.

What are the key financial results for Tri Pointe Homes in Q1 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes reported home sales revenue of $720.8 million and net income of $64 million for Q1 2025.

How many homes did Tri Pointe Homes deliver in the first quarter?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,040 new homes in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the homebuilding gross margin percentage for Q1 2025?

The homebuilding gross margin percentage for Tri Pointe Homes in Q1 2025 was 23.9%.

What is the outlook for home deliveries in the second quarter of 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes in the second quarter of 2025.

What challenges is Tri Pointe Homes facing in the current market?

The company is navigating trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics that have affected buyer confidence.

Full Release





–New Home Deliveries of 1,040–









–Home Sales Revenue of $720.8 Million–









–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.9%–









–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.70–









–Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.6%–







INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Tri Pointe delivered solid first quarter financial results, either meeting or exceeding all our stated guidance,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams executed at a high level, demonstrating our ability to navigate the current political and economic volatility. For the first quarter, we delivered 1,040 homes and generated $721 million in homes sales revenue, as our average sales price of homes delivered increased to $693,000. While demand followed a seasonally slower trajectory, our team’s execution allowed us to thoughtfully adjust pace and price in pursuit of our margin and return objectives. Strong operational discipline contributed to a homebuilding gross margin of 23.9%, net income of $64 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70.”





Mr. Bauer continued, “While the longer-term outlook for housing remains favorable with the continuing shortage of homes and favorable demographics, current trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics have created uncertainty surrounding the economy and dampened buyer confidence. However, our teams are experienced in navigating market challenges and we are driving progress in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, all of which support sustainable growth in revenue, earnings, and returns. With a strong balance sheet and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 3.0%*, we are advancing market expansions and executing on our growth initiatives, positioning us to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”





“We remain confident in the outlook for housing and in our business strategy with its relentless focus on meeting the long-term demand for innovative homes in well-located communities,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our strategy remains centered on driving revenue and returns through our premium lifestyle brand positioning, enhanced operational efficiency, prudent capital deployment, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With this foundational focus in place, we are well-positioned to navigate today’s market and continue to deliver strong results.”







Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2024









Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share



Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share



Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million





New home deliveries of 1,040 homes compared to 1,393 homes





Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $659,000







Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million



Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0%





Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.3%*







Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0%



SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%



SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%



Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814



Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814



Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8





Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.5 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly)





Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 7%







Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8



Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741





Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion





Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $763,000 compared to $712,000







Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741



Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025



Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025



Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025



Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025



Ended the first quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million and $678.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility









* See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”









Outlook







For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be approximately 27.0%.





For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,500 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.5% and 12.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.







Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.TriPointeHomes.com



. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13752806. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.







About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.







One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit



TriPointeHomes.com



.







Forward-Looking Stateme





nts









Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our busine





ss.









Investor Relations Contact:









InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com



, 949-478-8696







Media Contact:







Carol Ruiz,



cruiz@newgroundco.com



, 310-437-0045



















KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA











(dollars in thousands)









(unaudited)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Change













% Change











Operating Data:









(unaudited)









Home sales revenue









$





720,786













$





918,353













$





(197,567





)









(21.5





)%









Homebuilding gross margin









$





172,513













$





211,049













$





(38,536





)









(18.3





)%









Homebuilding gross margin %













23.9





%













23.0





%













0.9





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*













27.3





%













26.4





%













0.9





%

















SG&A expense









$





100,617













$





101,552













$





(935





)









(0.9





)%









SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue













14.0





%













11.1





%













2.9





%

















Net income available to common stockholders









$





64,036













$





99,055













$





(35,019





)









(35.4





)%









Adjusted EBITDA*









$





125,698













$





175,893













$





(50,195





)









(28.5





)%









Interest incurred









$





21,319













$





36,156













$





(14,837





)









(41.0





)%









Interest in cost of home sales









$





23,035













$





30,649













$





(7,614





)









(24.8





)%

















































Other Data:









































Net new home orders













1,238

















1,814

















(576





)









(31.8





)%









New homes delivered













1,040

















1,393

















(353





)









(25.3





)%









Average sales price of homes delivered









$





693













$





659













$





34













5.2





%









Cancellation rate













10





%













7





%













3





%

















Average selling communities













145.5

















153.8

















(8.3





)









(5.4





)%









Selling communities at end of period













147

















156

















(9





)









(5.8





)%









Backlog (estimated dollar value)









$





1,307,786













$





1,950,590













$





(642,804





)









(33.0





)%









Backlog (homes)













1,715

















2,741

















(1,026





)









(37.4





)%









Average sales price in backlog









$





763













$





712













$





51













7.2





%



























































March 31,













December 31,









































2025





















2024

















Change













% Change











Balance Sheet Data:









(unaudited)

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





812,937













$





970,045













$





(157,108





)









(16.2





)%









Real estate inventories









$





3,265,334













$





3,153,459













$





111,875













3.5





%









Lots owned or controlled













35,201

















36,490

















(1,289





)









(3.5





)%









Homes under construction



(1)















2,556

















2,386

















170













7.1





%









Homes completed, unsold













395

















464

















(69





)









(14.9





)%









Total homebuilding debt









$





914,565













$





917,504













$





(2,939





)









(0.3





)%









Stockholders’ equity









$





3,321,699













$





3,335,710













$





(14,011





)









(0.4





)%









Book capitalization









$





4,236,264













$





4,253,214













$





(16,950





)









(0.4





)%









Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital













21.6





%













21.6





%













0.0





%

















Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*













3.0





%













(1.6





)%













4.6





%

















__________













(1)



Homes under construction included 39 and 43 models as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.















*



See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



























March 31,













December 31,

























2025





















2024

















Assets











(unaudited)

















Cash and cash equivalents









$





812,937













$





970,045













Receivables













131,855

















111,613













Real estate inventories













3,265,334

















3,153,459













Investments in unconsolidated entities













170,379

















173,924













Mortgage loans held for sale













79,443

















115,001













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













156,603

















156,603













Deferred tax assets, net













45,975

















45,975













Other assets













162,713

















164,495













Total assets









$





4,825,239













$





4,891,115







































Liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





75,798













$





68,228













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













443,566

















465,563













Loans payable













267,774

















270,970













Senior notes













646,791

















646,534













Mortgage repurchase facilities













69,586

















104,098













Total liabilities













1,503,515

















1,555,393





































Commitments and contingencies



















































Equity



























Stockholders’ equity:

























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 90,669,862 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













907

















925













Additional paid-in capital













—

















—













Retained earnings













3,320,792

















3,334,785













Total stockholders’ equity













3,321,699

















3,335,710













Noncontrolling interests













25

















12













Total equity













3,321,724

















3,335,722













Total liabilities and equity









$





4,825,239













$





4,891,115



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS











(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(unaudited)



























Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Homebuilding:



























Home sales revenue









$





720,786













$





918,353













Land and lot sales revenue













1,821

















7,068













Other operations revenue













820

















787













Total revenues













723,427

















926,208













Cost of home sales













548,273

















707,304













Cost of land and lot sales













1,741

















5,757













Other operations expense













794

















765













Sales and marketing













42,942

















50,224













General and administrative













57,675

















51,328













Homebuilding income from operations













72,002

















110,830













Equity in income of unconsolidated entities













495

















57













Other income, net













9,129

















15,226













Homebuilding income before income taxes













81,626

















126,113















Financial Services:



























Revenues













17,501

















13,194













Expenses













12,617

















8,727













Financial services income before income taxes













4,884

















4,467















Income before income taxes















86,510

















130,580













Provision for income taxes













(22,493





)













(31,584





)









Net income













64,017

















98,996













Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests













19

















59













Net income available to common stockholders









$





64,036













$





99,055













Earnings per share

























Basic









$





0.70













$





1.04













Diluted









$





0.70













$





1.03













Weighted average shares outstanding

























Basic













91,638,960

















95,232,315













Diluted













92,077,680

















95,846,756















MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY







(dollars in thousands)





(unaudited)



















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024





















New









Homes









Delivered





















Average









Sales









Price













New









Homes









Delivered





















Average









Sales









Price











Arizona









139













$





773













137













$





736













California









288

















749













417

















771













Nevada









42

















573













113

















684













Washington









52

















1,023













53

















901













West total









521

















769













720

















760













Colorado









18

















683













42

















738













Texas









359

















552













440

















549













Central total









377

















558













482

















565













Carolinas



(1)











85

















520













174

















462













Washington D.C. Area



(2)











57

















1,150













17

















1,056













East total









142

















773













191

















515













Total









1,040













$





693













1,393













$





659







































































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024





















Net New









Home









Orders





















Average









Selling









Communities













Net New









Home









Orders





















Average









Selling









Communities











Arizona









123

















14.8













156

















12.2













California









353

















37.2













613

















46.0













Nevada









100

















9.5













154

















9.5













Washington









68

















4.8













107

















5.8













West total









644

















66.3













1,030

















73.5













Colorado









32

















10.3













47

















11.0













Texas









381

















50.2













483

















52.5













Central total









413

















60.5













530

















63.5













Carolinas



(1)











106

















10.7













179

















11.5













Washington D.C. Area



(2)











75

















8.0













75

















5.3













East total









181

















18.7













254

















16.8













Total









1,238

















145.5













1,814

















153.8

























(1)



Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.















(2)



Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

























MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued











(dollars in thousands)









(unaudited)



























As of March 31, 2025













As of March 31, 2024





















Backlog









Units





















Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price













Backlog









Units





















Backlog









Dollar









Value













Average









Sales









Price











Arizona









289













$





233,442













$





808













278













$





205,547













$





739













California









406

















295,867

















729













894

















713,036

















798













Nevada









119

















74,792

















629













172

















105,211

















612













Washington









116

















153,851

















1,326













144

















130,336

















905













West total









930

















757,952

















815













1,488

















1,154,130

















776













Colorado









29

















20,483

















706













53

















36,840

















695













Texas









479

















276,153

















577













749

















442,134

















590













Central total









508

















296,636

















584













802

















478,974

















597













Carolinas



(1)











108

















61,422

















569













287

















148,286

















517













Washington D.C. Area



(2)











169

















191,776

















1,135













164

















169,200

















1,032













East total









277

















253,198

















914













451

















317,486

















704













Total









1,715













$





1,307,786













$





763













2,741













$





1,950,590













$





712























































































March 31,





















December 31,

























































2025

























2024





















































Lots Owned or Controlled:



































































Arizona









1,962

















2,099

















































California









10,193

















10,291

















































Nevada









1,200

















1,437

















































Washington









545

















597

















































West total









13,900

















14,424

















































Colorado









1,519

















1,561

















































Texas









12,726

















12,711

















































Utah









506

















1,006

















































Central total









14,751

















15,278

















































Carolinas



(1)











4,841

















5,004

















































Florida









252

















252

















































Washington D.C. Area



(2)











1,457

















1,532

















































East total









6,550

















6,788

















































Total









35,201

















36,490



























































































































March 31,





















December 31,

























































2025

























2024





















































Lots by Ownership Type:



































































Lots owned









16,860

















16,609

















































Lots controlled (3)









18,341

















19,881

















































Total









35,201

















36,490





























































(1)



Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.















(2)



Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.















(3)



As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,711 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







(unaudited)





In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















%

















2024

















%



















(dollars in thousands)









Home sales revenue









$





720,786













100.0





%









$





918,353













100.0





%









Cost of home sales













548,273













76.1





%













707,304













77.0





%









Homebuilding gross margin













172,513













23.9





%













211,049













23.0





%









Add: interest in cost of home sales













23,035













3.2





%













30,649













3.3





%









Add: impairments and lot option abandonments













1,073













0.1





%













402













0.0





%









Adjusted homebuilding gross margin









$





196,621













27.3





%









$





242,100













26.4





%









Homebuilding gross margin percentage













23.9





%





















23.0





%

















Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage













27.3





%





















26.4





%























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)





The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.



















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Loans payable









$





267,774













$





270,970













Senior notes













646,791

















646,534













Mortgage repurchase facilities













69,586

















104,098













Total debt













984,151

















1,021,602













Less: mortgage repurchase facilities













(69,586





)













(104,098





)









Total homebuilding debt













914,565

















917,504













Stockholders’ equity













3,321,699

















3,335,710













Total capital









$





4,236,264













$





4,253,214













Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital



(1)















21.6





%













21.6





%

































Total homebuilding debt









$





914,565













$





917,504













Less: Cash and cash equivalents













(812,937





)













(970,045





)









Net homebuilding debt













101,628

















(52,541





)









Stockholders’ equity













3,321,699

















3,335,710













Net capital









$





3,423,327













$





3,283,169













Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital



(2)















3.0





%













(1.6





)%









__________













(1)



The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.















(2)



The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.

















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)







(unaudited)





The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.



















Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024























(in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders









$





64,036













$





99,055













Interest expense:

























Interest incurred













21,319

















36,156













Interest capitalized













(21,319





)













(36,156





)









Amortization of interest in cost of sales













23,153

















30,846













Provision for income taxes













22,493

















31,584













Depreciation and amortization













7,387

















7,327













EBITDA













117,069

















168,812













Amortization of stock-based compensation













7,556

















6,679













Impairments and lot option abandonments













1,073

















402













Adjusted EBITDA









$





125,698













$





175,893











