Tri Pointe Homes Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 1,040 Home Deliveries and $720.8 Million in Sales Revenue

April 24, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Tri Pointe Homes reports Q1 2025 results: 1,040 homes delivered, $720.8 million in revenue, and $0.70 EPS.

Quiver AI Summary

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. reported its first quarter results for 2025, delivering 1,040 homes with total home sales revenue of $720.8 million and a gross margin percentage of 23.9%. The company's diluted earnings per share were $0.70, reflecting a decrease from the previous year's $1.03 per share. Executives noted a strong operational performance amid challenging economic and political conditions, while also acknowledging a decline in demand leading to fewer new home orders and deliveries compared to the prior year. The company maintained a solid financial position with a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 21.6%. Looking ahead, Tri Pointe Homes anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes in the second quarter, with a similar focus on maintaining operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Potential Positives

  • New home deliveries of 1,040 and home sales revenue of $720.8 million indicate continued operational capabilities despite market challenges.
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage improved to 23.9%, showcasing effective cost management and operational efficiency.
  • Strong liquidity position with $1.5 billion in total liquidity, including significant cash reserves, positions the company for growth and stability.
  • The company successfully repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock, demonstrating confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net new home orders decreased significantly by 31.8%, from 1,814 in Q1 2024 to 1,238 in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in demand.
  • Net income available to common stockholders dropped 35.4% compared to the previous year, from $99.1 million to $64 million, reflecting diminished profitability.
  • The cancellation rate of 10% increased from 7% in the prior year, suggesting potential issues with customer satisfaction or market confidence.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Tri Pointe Homes in Q1 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes reported home sales revenue of $720.8 million and net income of $64 million for Q1 2025.

How many homes did Tri Pointe Homes deliver in the first quarter?

Tri Pointe Homes delivered 1,040 new homes in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the homebuilding gross margin percentage for Q1 2025?

The homebuilding gross margin percentage for Tri Pointe Homes in Q1 2025 was 23.9%.

What is the outlook for home deliveries in the second quarter of 2025?

Tri Pointe Homes anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes in the second quarter of 2025.

What challenges is Tri Pointe Homes facing in the current market?

The company is navigating trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics that have affected buyer confidence.

$TPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




–New Home Deliveries of 1,040–




–Home Sales Revenue of $720.8 Million–




–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 23.9%–




–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.70–




–Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 21.6%–



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“Tri Pointe delivered solid first quarter financial results, either meeting or exceeding all our stated guidance,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our teams executed at a high level, demonstrating our ability to navigate the current political and economic volatility. For the first quarter, we delivered 1,040 homes and generated $721 million in homes sales revenue, as our average sales price of homes delivered increased to $693,000. While demand followed a seasonally slower trajectory, our team’s execution allowed us to thoughtfully adjust pace and price in pursuit of our margin and return objectives. Strong operational discipline contributed to a homebuilding gross margin of 23.9%, net income of $64 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.70.”



Mr. Bauer continued, “While the longer-term outlook for housing remains favorable with the continuing shortage of homes and favorable demographics, current trade tensions and evolving tariff dynamics have created uncertainty surrounding the economy and dampened buyer confidence. However, our teams are experienced in navigating market challenges and we are driving progress in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and product innovation, all of which support sustainable growth in revenue, earnings, and returns. With a strong balance sheet and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 3.0%*, we are advancing market expansions and executing on our growth initiatives, positioning us to deliver lasting value to our shareholders.”



“We remain confident in the outlook for housing and in our business strategy with its relentless focus on meeting the long-term demand for innovative homes in well-located communities,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our strategy remains centered on driving revenue and returns through our premium lifestyle brand positioning, enhanced operational efficiency, prudent capital deployment, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With this foundational focus in place, we are well-positioned to navigate today’s market and continue to deliver strong results.”




Results and Operational Data for First Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to First Quarter 2024




  • Net income available to common stockholders was $64.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $99.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share


  • Home sales revenue of $720.8 million compared to $918.4 million


    • New home deliveries of 1,040 homes compared to 1,393 homes


    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $693,000 compared to $659,000




  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 23.9% compared to 23.0%


    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 27.3%*




  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.0% compared to 11.1%


  • Net new home orders of 1,238 compared to 1,814


  • Active selling communities averaged 145.5 compared to 153.8


    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 8.5 orders (2.8 monthly) compared to 11.8 orders (3.9 monthly)


    • Cancellation rate of 10% compared to 7%




  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,715 homes compared to 2,741


    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion


    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $763,000 compared to $712,000




  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 21.6% and 3.0%*, respectively, as of March 31, 2025


  • Repurchased 2,270,712 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.03 for an aggregate dollar amount of $75.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025


  • Ended the first quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.5 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million and $678.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility




    * See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”




Outlook



For the second quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,100 and 1,200 homes at an average sales price between $680,000 and $690,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 21.5% to 22.5% for the second quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the second quarter to be approximately 27.0%.



For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 5,000 and 5,500 homes at an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 20.5% and 22.0% for the full year and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 11.5% and 12.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.




Earnings Conference Call



The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at

www.TriPointeHomes.com

. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13752806. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.




About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.



One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit

TriPointeHomes.com

.




Forward-Looking Stateme


nts




Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our busine


ss.




Investor Relations Contact:




InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com

, 949-478-8696




Media Contact:



Carol Ruiz,

cruiz@newgroundco.com

, 310-437-0045


KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024



Change


% Change

Operating Data:

(unaudited)

Home sales revenue

$
720,786


$
918,353


$
(197,567
)

(21.5
)%

Homebuilding gross margin

$
172,513


$
211,049


$
(38,536
)

(18.3
)%

Homebuilding gross margin %


23.9
%


23.0
%


0.9
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*


27.3
%


26.4
%


0.9
%


SG&A expense

$
100,617


$
101,552


$
(935
)

(0.9
)%

SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue


14.0
%


11.1
%


2.9
%


Net income available to common stockholders

$
64,036


$
99,055


$
(35,019
)

(35.4
)%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$
125,698


$
175,893


$
(50,195
)

(28.5
)%

Interest incurred

$
21,319


$
36,156


$
(14,837
)

(41.0
)%

Interest in cost of home sales

$
23,035


$
30,649


$
(7,614
)

(24.8
)%










Other Data:








Net new home orders


1,238



1,814



(576
)

(31.8
)%

New homes delivered


1,040



1,393



(353
)

(25.3
)%

Average sales price of homes delivered

$
693


$
659


$
34


5.2
%

Cancellation rate


10
%


7
%


3
%


Average selling communities


145.5



153.8



(8.3
)

(5.4
)%

Selling communities at end of period


147



156



(9
)

(5.8
)%

Backlog (estimated dollar value)

$
1,307,786


$
1,950,590


$
(642,804
)

(33.0
)%

Backlog (homes)


1,715



2,741



(1,026
)

(37.4
)%

Average sales price in backlog

$
763


$
712


$
51


7.2
%













March 31,


December 31,








2025




2024



Change


% Change

Balance Sheet Data:

(unaudited)






Cash and cash equivalents

$
812,937


$
970,045


$
(157,108
)

(16.2
)%

Real estate inventories

$
3,265,334


$
3,153,459


$
111,875


3.5
%

Lots owned or controlled


35,201



36,490



(1,289
)

(3.5
)%

Homes under construction

(1)


2,556



2,386



170


7.1
%

Homes completed, unsold


395



464



(69
)

(14.9
)%

Total homebuilding debt

$
914,565


$
917,504


$
(2,939
)

(0.3
)%

Stockholders’ equity

$
3,321,699


$
3,335,710


$
(14,011
)

(0.4
)%

Book capitalization

$
4,236,264


$
4,253,214


$
(16,950
)

(0.4
)%

Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital


21.6
%


21.6
%


0.0
%


Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*


3.0
%


(1.6
)%


4.6
%


__________



(1)

Homes under construction included 39 and 43 models as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



*

See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
























































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31,


December 31,





2025




2024


Assets

(unaudited)


Cash and cash equivalents

$
812,937


$
970,045

Receivables


131,855



111,613

Real estate inventories


3,265,334



3,153,459

Investments in unconsolidated entities


170,379



173,924

Mortgage loans held for sale


79,443



115,001

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


156,603



156,603

Deferred tax assets, net


45,975



45,975

Other assets


162,713



164,495

Total assets

$
4,825,239


$
4,891,115







Liabilities




Accounts payable

$
75,798


$
68,228

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


443,566



465,563

Loans payable


267,774



270,970

Senior notes


646,791



646,534

Mortgage repurchase facilities


69,586



104,098

Total liabilities


1,503,515



1,555,393






Commitments and contingencies










Equity




Stockholders’ equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively










Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 90,669,862 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


907



925

Additional paid-in capital










Retained earnings


3,320,792



3,334,785

Total stockholders’ equity


3,321,699



3,335,710

Noncontrolling interests


25



12

Total equity


3,321,724



3,335,722

Total liabilities and equity

$
4,825,239


$
4,891,115



















































































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024


Homebuilding:




Home sales revenue

$
720,786


$
918,353

Land and lot sales revenue


1,821



7,068

Other operations revenue


820



787

Total revenues


723,427



926,208

Cost of home sales


548,273



707,304

Cost of land and lot sales


1,741



5,757

Other operations expense


794



765

Sales and marketing


42,942



50,224

General and administrative


57,675



51,328

Homebuilding income from operations


72,002



110,830

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities


495



57

Other income, net


9,129



15,226

Homebuilding income before income taxes


81,626



126,113


Financial Services:




Revenues


17,501



13,194

Expenses


12,617



8,727

Financial services income before income taxes


4,884



4,467


Income before income taxes


86,510



130,580

Provision for income taxes


(22,493
)


(31,584
)

Net income


64,017



98,996

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


19



59

Net income available to common stockholders

$
64,036


$
99,055

Earnings per share




Basic

$
0.70


$
1.04

Diluted

$
0.70


$
1.03

Weighted average shares outstanding




Basic


91,638,960



95,232,315

Diluted


92,077,680



95,846,756



MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY



(dollars in thousands)


(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024




New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price


New




Homes




Delivered


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona

139


$
773


137


$
736

California

288



749


417



771

Nevada

42



573


113



684

Washington

52



1,023


53



901

West total

521



769


720



760

Colorado

18



683


42



738

Texas

359



552


440



549

Central total

377



558


482



565

Carolinas

(1)

85



520


174



462

Washington D.C. Area

(2)

57



1,150


17



1,056

East total

142



773


191



515

Total

1,040


$
693


1,393


$
659















Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024




Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities


Net New




Home




Orders


Average




Selling




Communities

Arizona

123



14.8


156



12.2

California

353



37.2


613



46.0

Nevada

100



9.5


154



9.5

Washington

68



4.8


107



5.8

West total

644



66.3


1,030



73.5

Colorado

32



10.3


47



11.0

Texas

381



50.2


483



52.5

Central total

413



60.5


530



63.5

Carolinas

(1)

106



10.7


179



11.5

Washington D.C. Area

(2)

75



8.0


75



5.3

East total

181



18.7


254



16.8

Total

1,238



145.5


1,814



153.8




(1)

Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.



(2)

Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





As of March 31, 2025


As of March 31, 2024




Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price


Backlog




Units


Backlog




Dollar




Value


Average




Sales




Price

Arizona

289


$
233,442


$
808


278


$
205,547


$
739

California

406



295,867



729


894



713,036



798

Nevada

119



74,792



629


172



105,211



612

Washington

116



153,851



1,326


144



130,336



905

West total

930



757,952



815


1,488



1,154,130



776

Colorado

29



20,483



706


53



36,840



695

Texas

479



276,153



577


749



442,134



590

Central total

508



296,636



584


802



478,974



597

Carolinas

(1)

108



61,422



569


287



148,286



517

Washington D.C. Area

(2)

169



191,776



1,135


164



169,200



1,032

East total

277



253,198



914


451



317,486



704

Total

1,715


$
1,307,786


$
763


2,741


$
1,950,590


$
712



















March 31,


December 31,












2025



2024











Lots Owned or Controlled:














Arizona

1,962



2,099










California

10,193



10,291










Nevada

1,200



1,437










Washington

545



597










West total

13,900



14,424










Colorado

1,519



1,561










Texas

12,726



12,711










Utah

506



1,006










Central total

14,751



15,278










Carolinas

(1)

4,841



5,004










Florida

252



252










Washington D.C. Area

(2)

1,457



1,532










East total

6,550



6,788










Total

35,201



36,490




























March 31,


December 31,












2025



2024











Lots by Ownership Type:














Lots owned

16,860



16,609










Lots controlled (3)

18,341



19,881










Total

35,201



36,490













(1)

Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.



(2)

Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.



(3)

As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,711 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(unaudited)



In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025



%



2024



%



(dollars in thousands)

Home sales revenue

$
720,786


100.0
%

$
918,353


100.0
%

Cost of home sales


548,273


76.1
%


707,304


77.0
%

Homebuilding gross margin


172,513


23.9
%


211,049


23.0
%

Add: interest in cost of home sales


23,035


3.2
%


30,649


3.3
%

Add: impairments and lot option abandonments


1,073


0.1
%


402


0.0
%

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin

$
196,621


27.3
%

$
242,100


26.4
%

Homebuilding gross margin percentage


23.9
%




23.0
%


Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage


27.3
%




26.4
%






RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Loans payable

$
267,774


$
270,970

Senior notes


646,791



646,534

Mortgage repurchase facilities


69,586



104,098

Total debt


984,151



1,021,602

Less: mortgage repurchase facilities


(69,586
)


(104,098
)

Total homebuilding debt


914,565



917,504

Stockholders’ equity


3,321,699



3,335,710

Total capital

$
4,236,264


$
4,253,214

Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital

(1)


21.6
%


21.6
%






Total homebuilding debt

$
914,565


$
917,504

Less: Cash and cash equivalents


(812,937
)


(970,045
)

Net homebuilding debt


101,628



(52,541
)

Stockholders’ equity


3,321,699



3,335,710

Net capital

$
3,423,327


$
3,283,169

Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital

(2)


3.0
%


(1.6
)%

__________



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.



(2)

The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)



(unaudited)



The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.


Three Months Ended March 31,





2025




2024



(in thousands)

Net income available to common stockholders

$
64,036


$
99,055

Interest expense:




Interest incurred


21,319



36,156

Interest capitalized


(21,319
)


(36,156
)

Amortization of interest in cost of sales


23,153



30,846

Provision for income taxes


22,493



31,584

Depreciation and amortization


7,387



7,327

EBITDA


117,069



168,812

Amortization of stock-based compensation


7,556



6,679

Impairments and lot option abandonments


1,073



402

Adjusted EBITDA

$
125,698


$
175,893





