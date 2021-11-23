Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tri Pointe Homes' (NYSE:TPH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tri Pointe Homes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$585m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Tri Pointe Homes has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

NYSE:TPH Return on Capital Employed November 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tri Pointe Homes compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Tri Pointe Homes' ROCE Trend?

Tri Pointe Homes has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 41% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Tri Pointe Homes has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 120% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Tri Pointe Homes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Tri Pointe Homes does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

