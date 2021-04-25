Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 27%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The first-quarter results for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues of US$719m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.59 an impressive 27% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Tri Pointe Homes after the latest results. NYSE:TPH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Tri Pointe Homes' nine analysts is for revenues of US$3.88b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 23% to US$3.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.79 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Tri Pointe Homes' future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Tri Pointe Homes 5.6% to US$26.13on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Tri Pointe Homes analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$21.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Tri Pointe Homes' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tri Pointe Homes to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tri Pointe Homes' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Tri Pointe Homes. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Tri Pointe Homes going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tri Pointe Homes .

