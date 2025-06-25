Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 24

Tri Pointe Homes will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 24 and host a conference call that morning.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 24, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 7:00 AM Pacific Time, featuring key executives including CEO Doug Bauer and CFO Glenn Keeler. Participants can join the call by phone or listen online through the company's website. A replay will be available for a week after the call. Tri Pointe Homes, a major U.S. homebuilder recognized for its customer experience and community ties, operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and has won multiple awards for its workplace environment and innovation.

$TPH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TPH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/21 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$TPH Insider Trading Activity

$TPH insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS F. BAUER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 120,287 shares for an estimated $3,626,653

$TPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $TPH stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

$TPH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TPH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $41.0 on 03/06/2025

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.





Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll-free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.





A replay of the call will be available for one week following the call toll-free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13754565. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.







About Tri Pointe Homes®







One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.







Investor Relations Contact:







InvestorRelations@TriPointeHomes.com, 949-478-8696



