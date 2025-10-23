TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $56.144 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $111.759 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.207 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.7% to $836.871 million from $1.127 billion last year.

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.144 Mln. vs. $111.759 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $836.871 Mln vs. $1.127 Bln last year.

TPH was up by 5.29% at $34.61 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.