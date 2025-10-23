Markets
TPH

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 23, 2025 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $56.144 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $111.759 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.207 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.7% to $836.871 million from $1.127 billion last year.

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.144 Mln. vs. $111.759 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $836.871 Mln vs. $1.127 Bln last year.

TPH was up by 5.29% at $34.61 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.