TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Gains On Improved Earnings That Beat Estimates

February 21, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter earnings supported by 25 percent increase in home sales. Earnings per share and revenues beat estimates.

Quarterly earnings were $205.39 million, up from $147.44 million in the previous year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.98, compared to $1.33 last year.

Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn $1.57. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.505 billion from $1.206 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.26 billion.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company anticipates delivering between 750 and 850 homes at an average sales price between $720,000 and $730,000.

Currently, shares are at $24.34, up 9.20 percent from the previous close of $22.29 on a volume of 173,867.

