Tri Pointe Homes (FRA:T86) Price Target Increased by 32.88% to 32.75

The average one-year price target for Tri Pointe Homes (FRA:T86) has been revised to 32.75 / share. This is an increase of 32.88% from the prior estimate of 24.65 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.13 to a high of 39.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.66% from the latest reported closing price of 22.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri Pointe Homes. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T86 is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 114,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,004K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T86 by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,906K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,041K shares, representing a decrease of 29.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T86 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,204K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing a decrease of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T86 by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,131K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T86 by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 3,127K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares, representing a decrease of 87.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T86 by 34.05% over the last quarter.

