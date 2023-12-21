News & Insights

Tri Pointe Homes Board Approves New $250 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

December 21, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $250 million of common stock through December 31, 2024.

This replaces the stock repurchase program that the Board of Directors authorized in February 2023.

For the fourth quarter through December 19, 2023, under the 2023 Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased 1.84 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $27.23 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.0 million.

For the full year through December 19, 2023, under the 2023 Repurchase Program, the Company repurchased 6,301,275 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $27.68 for an aggregate dollar amount of $174.4 million.

