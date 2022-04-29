Tri Pointe Homes Adds 4% On News Of Joining S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) are up more than 4% Friday morning on the news of it joining S&P SmallCap 600.

The company will be added to the index effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, May 3.

TPH, currently at $21.22, has been trading in the range of $18.50-$28.28 in the past 52 weeks.

