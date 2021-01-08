TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.8% in Session

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $16.81 to $17.86 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for TRI Pointe Group. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



TRI Pointe Group currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Building Products - Home Builders industry is Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

