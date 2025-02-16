TRI POINTE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $TPH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRI POINTE GROUP ($TPH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,238,194,016 and earnings of $1.30 per share.
TRI POINTE GROUP Insider Trading Activity
TRI POINTE GROUP insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583
- DAVID CH LEE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $221,400
TRI POINTE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of TRI POINTE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,265,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,407,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,034,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $92,184,690
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 764,436 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,718,449
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 513,715 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,627,305
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 349,199 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,661,955
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 304,097 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,026,557
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 302,763 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,978,186
