TRI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.41, changing hands as high as $70.60 per share. Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRI's low point in its 52 week range is $52.23 per share, with $82.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.42.

