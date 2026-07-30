Tri Continental's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.50), with shares changing hands as low as $41.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TY.PR was trading at a 15.98% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.00% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividend payments on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are up about 0.6%.

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Further TY.PR Research:

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