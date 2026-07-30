Tri Continental's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividend payments on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are up about 0.6%.
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Further TY.PR Research:
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