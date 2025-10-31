Tri Continental's Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.50), with shares changing hands as low as $45.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, TY.PR was trading at a 8.26% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.96% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TY.PR shares, versus TY:

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividend payments on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are up about 0.1%.

