Tri Continental (TY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation (Symbol: TY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.06, changing hands as high as $26.20 per share. Tri Continental Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.94 per share, with $29.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.18.

