Tri-Continental (TY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Tri-Continental said on September 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.93%, the lowest has been 4.70%, and the highest has been 12.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.54 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tri-Continental. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TY is 0.14%, a decrease of 60.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 6,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Financial Services holds 606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TY by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 452K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TY by 171.86% over the last quarter.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management holds 422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TY by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 407K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TY by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 320K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TY by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Tri-Continental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tri-Continental Corporation has as target long-term capital growth and current income with a portfolio consisting primarily of equities and the flexibility to invest across a company's capital structure.

