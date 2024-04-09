News & Insights

Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

April 09, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.50), with shares changing hands as low as $45.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TY.PR was trading at a 9.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.28% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TY.PR shares, versus TY:

Below is a dividend history chart for TY.PR, showing historical dividend payments on Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Tri Continental Corporation's $2.50 Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: TY.PR) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TY) are up about 0.2%.

