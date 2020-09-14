Tri Continental Corporation (TY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Tri Continental Corporation (TY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.262 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -46.53% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.03, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TY was $26.03, representing a -10.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.21 and a 53.66% increase over the 52 week low of $16.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.